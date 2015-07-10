By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, July 10 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi is a skilled orator and prolific on social media,
so his studied silence about allegations of corruption and
influence trafficking affecting his party has set other tongues
wagging.
At rowdy election rallies last year, Modi used Hindi to
deride his reserved predecessor Manmohan Singh as Maun-mohan, or
Silent-mohan, when the then leader slipped from the public eye
as his government was engulfed by scandal.
Now headline writers have started to splash "Maun-Modi".
The prime minister is never far from the public eye,
churning out dozens of tweets and Facebook posts between public
events, even when abroad, such as on his trip to a summit of
developing world leaders in Russia this week.
But he has yet to utter a word on controversies surrounding
his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past three weeks -
namely help Rajasthan's chief minister and the foreign minister
gave to a cricket tycoon, and a spate of deaths linked to an
exam cheating scandal.
The opposition is calling for resignations and is likely to
use the issues later this month to disrupt a session of
parliament Modi hopes to use to pass major tax and land reforms.
Swapan Dasgupta, a political analyst with links to the BJP,
said the reticence should not surprise seasoned Modi-watchers,
since the premier has a record of avoiding inconvenient issues.
"He likes to do battles in an arena of his own choosing,"
Dasgupta said. "There is a risk to this strategy, but in the
past it has worked."
Modi famously walked out of a television interview in 2007
after five minutes of questions about his role during religious
riots in 2002 that killed more than 1,000 people, mostly
Muslims, while he was chief minister of the state of Gujarat.
He then avoided the subject for years and managed to replace
a reputation as a hardline Hindu nationalist with a positive
image as an economic reformer.
Still, his lack of words about alleged corruption among
politicians, an issue that helped him sweep the opposition
Congress out of power last year, inevitably draws comparisons
with his campaign disdain for Singh.
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday recalled Modi's
election promise that he wouldn't be corrupt, or allow others to
be corrupt - or "to eat" in colloquial Hindi.
"So why are you allowing them to eat in Rajasthan, why are
you allowing Shivraj Singh Chouhan to eat?" Gandhi said,
referring to the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh at the centre
of the exam cheating scandal.
