NEW DELHI May 29 Containing inflation is a
priority for the newly formed Indian government, Parliamentary
Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday after a
cabinet meeting.
"Containing inflation is an obvious priority for the
government," Naidu told a news briefing after Prime Minister
Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting.
Modi, who was sworn in on Monday after a landslide election
victory, has completed his government team. Thursday's cabinet
meeting scheduled an opening session of the lower house of
parliament for June 4-11.
