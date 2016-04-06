NEW DELHI, April 6 The Reserve Bank of India
sold treasury bills at their lowest yields in more than five
years at a weekly auction on Wednesday after its pledge to
infuse cash into the banking system sparked a rally in
short-term rates.
The RBI set a cut-off of 6.85 percent for the 91-day t-bills
, the lowest since November 2010, and 6.93 percent
for the 182-day t-bills, the lowest since October
2010.
The sale comes a day after the central bank cut its key repo
rate by 25 basis points, while also pledging to
inject liquidity through purchases of bonds via open market
operations or by buying dollars and selling rupees every month.
The liquidity injection measures are meant to pump enough
cash into the banking system, allowing the sector to cut the
lending rates and pass on the lower borrowing costs to the
broader economy.
Analysts said short-term rates would likely rally as a
result: the overnight cash rate dropped to as low as
6.05 percent on Wednesday, after touching a one-year high of
11.95 percent just last week.
Such a rally could spur the government to pay lower yields
while leaving demand still healthy.
"In the next few auctions they could slide a bit more and by
next month, they should trend 10-12 bps lower than current
levels," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at
primary dealer PNB Gilts Ltd.
On Thursday, the RBI will buy up to 150 billion rupees
($2.25 billion) of bonds through OMOs, taking the total amount
of purchases since December 2015 to 870 billion rupees, more
than in the two previous years combined.
($1 = 66.6350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)