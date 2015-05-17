By Terrence Edwards
| ULAN BATOR
ULAN BATOR May 17 India will open a $1 billion
credit line to bolster Mongolia's "economic capacity and
infrastructure", the Mongolian and Indian prime ministers
announced on Sunday.
Mongolia is seeking investment in infrastructure for the
transport of its minerals as well as in generating energy. Money
has been tight for the Mongolian government since the coal
market in China weakened and growth has slowed.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped his visit
would bring closer economic relations that could lead to
cooperation in Mongolia's minerals sector. India has no
investments in Mongolia's mines, although Indian companies have
expressed interest in its coal.
Modi said economic relations between the two countries had
been modest though that would change as India grew.
"As the Indian economy adds strength to our region and the
world, it will also benefit Mongolia," he said.
Modi began a three-nation Asian tour on Thursday with a
focus on economic ties.
Before Ulan Bator, Modi visited the Chinese cities of
Shanghai and Beijing. He is next scheduled to go to South Korea.
Mongolian Prime Minister Chimed Saikhanbileg said India
would be opening a $1 billion credit line that could be used for
expanding the landlocked nation's railway system.
Mongolia is building a rail link from its coal mines in the
Gobi desert to overcome bottlenecks in deliveries to China, but
it is seeking funding to finish the job.
Saikhanbileg also mentioned establishing a "joint investment
fund" but he did not elaborate.
Indian and Mongolian officials signed 14 agreements in areas
such as renewable energy, cyber security and dairy production.
Modi's visit to Ulan Bator was the first by an Indian prime
minister although India was the first country to open diplomatic
relations with the north Asian country outside of the Soviet
bloc, in 1955.
Modi said India and Mongolia shared friendly connections,
recalling how millennia ago, Indians helped bring Buddhism.
"We have a strong convergence of views," Modi said, adding:
"We are starting a new era in our partnership."
(Editing by Robert Birsel)