May 15 India's 2012 monsoon rains are likely to
hit the southern coast on time on June 1, the weather department
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The four-month long rainy season starts over the Kerala
coast and covers the rest of India and neighbouring countries by
mid-July.
Last month, India's weather office forecast normal rains for
the third straight year. It had said the country was likely to
avoid a drought in 2012 as monsoon rains were likely to be
average.
The rains, vital for farm output and economic growth,
irrigate about 60 percent of India's farmland. Farming accounts
for about 15 percent of the nearly $2 trillion economy.
