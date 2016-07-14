NEW DELHI, July 14 Monsoon rains in India were 11 percent above average in the week ended July 13, the weather office said on Thursday.

The June-September monsoon has so far delivered 4 percent higher rainfall than average.

The monsoon rains covered the entire country on Wednesday, cheering farmers planting crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses in the summer sowing season that starts in June.

Two straight drought years in India curbed farm output and incomes but the country is set to receive above average rains this year, the weather office said. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)