By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 2 India on Tuesday cut this
year's monsoon forecast to 88 percent of the long-term average,
prompted by an El Nino weather pattern and raising fears of the
first drought in six years in a country where nearly half of
farmland lacks irrigation.
Although agriculture accounts for just about 15 percent of a
$2 trillion economy, three-fifths of India's population of more
than 1.2 billion depend on farming for their livelihood.
The arrival of the June-September rains has already been
delayed about five days, worrying both farmers and Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's government, which is battling a rural
slowdown.
In 2009, El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures
in the Pacific, contributed to India's worst drought in four
decades, and drove steep rises in global prices for commodities
like sugar.
"Let's pray to God that the revised forecast does not come
true," said Harsh Vardhan, minister for earth sciences.
Modi has already asked ministers to prepare contingency
plans to deal with a below-par monsoon, the minister added.
In April, India forecast monsoon rains at 93 percent of the
average. Rainfall of less than 90 percent is considered to
result in a drought year, although the latest prediction has an
error margin of 4 percentage points either way.
INFLATION FEARS
India's central bank expressed concern about the monsoon
after cutting interest rates on Tuesday for a third time this
year. The government said it would have its work cut out to
contain inflation if the rains again fall short.
"Last year as well, the monsoon was not very good, and
through government policy, we managed to contain inflation,"
Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian told reporters.
"We intend to do that this time around, should the monsoon
be as bad as some people fear."
Food makes up nearly half of the consumer price index that
the Reserve Bank of India now targets, a far higher share than
in richer countries, making it harder for the central bank to
hit its inflation target.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan wants to cap inflation at 6
percent by the start of next year, versus April's four-month low
of 4.87 percent.
Unlike 2009, India has a surplus of key commodities such as
wheat, rice and sugar, due to recent bumper harvests. But lower
prices and the fate of a single crop can make a life or death
difference for small-scale farmers.
Anger is already growing in the countryside after unseasonal
rains and hailstorms ravaged farms, driving many debt-laden
farmers to suicide.
"It will delay sowing, raise our irrigation costs and could
blight our crops," said Dharmendra Kumar, a farmer in the
northern state of Uttar Pradesh. "And as we've experienced in
the past, it'll be too late by the time government help reaches
us."
Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at
Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities, said that prices of some
essential commodities had already started rising and they would
inch up further if the monsoon remained deficient, as forecast.
