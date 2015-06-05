By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, June 5 Rejecting projections for a
drought by India's meteorological office, the country's only
private weather forecaster Skymet said there will be a good
monsoon season this year as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)
phenomenon counters an El Nino weather event.
The outlook by Skymet should help allay concerns of farmers
who have already been hit hard by unseasonal rains earlier this
year and have been on edge ever since the government forecast
what could be India's first drought in six years.
Skymet, which says its predictions have been correct for the
past three years, forecast rains at 102 percent of the long-term
average over the June-September monsoon season, versus Indian
Meteorological Department's (IMD's) 88 percent.
"The El Nino threat remains, we do not deny that," Skymet's
chief meteorologist, G.P. Sharma, said. "But the positive IOD
effect could bail us out."
Partly due to the emergence of an El Nino, or the rise of
sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific that lead to dry weather
in Asia, India's monsoon rains have already been delayed by
about a week and could arrive on Friday.
Sharma is, however, hopeful that a "positive IOD" this year
will slightly offset the impact of an El Nino.
The IOD phenomenon is characterised by higher sea-surface
temperatures in the Indian Ocean. (bit.ly/1dgHONd)
A positive IOD creates a barrier in the eastern Indian Ocean
and all the southwesterly winds blow towards the Indian
sub-continent, causing rains there but leading to droughts in
parts of Indonesia and Australia, according to Skymet.
In the years 1967, 1977, 1997 and 2006, a positive IOD
brought adequate rains to India despite the emergence of an El
Nino, Sharma said.
Some IMD officials, however, said chances of a positive IOD
were slim and that El Nino was gaining ground. In 2009, an El
Nino contributed to India's worst drought in four decades.
Farmers would be hoping Skymet's prediction comes true as
about half of India's farmland lacks irrigation. Agriculture
accounts for about 15 percent of the $2 trillion economy while
three-fifths of the country's population of more than 1.2
billion depend on farming for their livelihood.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has sought to dismiss fears of
a drought, saying rainfall will likely to be deficient only in
regions with good irrigation facilities and that there were
enough grain stocks to keep food prices under
check.
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)