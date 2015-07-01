By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, July 1 After drenching India with
above-average rains in June, the monsoon has weakened in what is
typically the wettest and most crucial month for millions of
farmers growing oilseeds, rice, cotton and pulses.
Weather forecasters said the monsoon, critical for about
half the farmland that lacks irrigation facilities, has hit a
dry spell and rains could be sparse in at least the first half
of July. (bit.ly/1NviwI7)
The official forecast remains that India could suffer its
first drought since 2009 because of the emergence of an El Nino
weather pattern.
"If the current dry spell continues for another week, then
there will be an adverse impact on yields," said Harish
Galipelli, head of commodities and currencies at Inditrade
Derivatives and Commodities. "In some areas, crop will wilt and
farmers will be forced to cultivate them again."
The monsoon delivered 28 percent more rain than normal from
the start of the season to June 25, accelerating sowing of
summer crops. But it has weakened since last Thursday,
especially in central, northwestern and southern India, reducing
the surplus to 16 percent.
A drop in yields could stoke food inflation and force the
world's biggest importer of edible oils and pulses to increase
overseas purchases and limit exports of rice and cotton.
"Poor rainfall in July, with cloudy weather, can increase
infestation of pest and diseases," said Amit Magre, a director
of Bajrang Pulses and Agro Products in western India. "Higher
temperatures could also hinder crop growth."
Good rainfall this year is key to boosting a rural economy
hit by delayed and lower rains last year, as well as keeping a
lid on food inflation and giving India's central bank more scope
to cut lending rates.
Though agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of India's
$2 trillion economy, three fifths of its 1.25 billion people
depend on it for their livelihood.
Vilas Shinde, a farmer from Aurangabad district in
Maharashtra, was rejoicing a fortnight ago as ample rains had
allowed him cultivate cotton quickly, but his crop is now
starting to show signs of stress.
"If rainfall fails next week, then my investment in seeds
and fertilisers will be washed out," he said.
Some farmers have drawn comfort from private
forecaster Skymet's prediction of a good monsoon because of a
phenomenon called the Indian Ocean Dipole, which could counter
El Nino.
"We think July is going to be normal, albeit it is going to
start on a weak note," Skymet Chief Executive Jatin Singh wrote
on his website on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1CHdrpK)
But he agreed with the India Meteorological Department that
there is a risk of prolonged dry weather in the southern states
of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Marathwada region of
Maharashtra.
SOWING OF SUMMER CROPS AS OF JUNE 26 (in million hectares)
Crop Area sown in 2015/16 Area sown in 2014/15
Rice 2.33 2.50
Pulses 1.10 0.61
Coarse Cereals 1.93 1.67
Oilseeds 2.79 0.53
Sugarcane 4.16 4.39
Jute & Mesta 0.77 0.80
Cotton 3.45 2.91
Total 16.56 13.42
