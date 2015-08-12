NEW DELHI Aug 12 India will offer subsidies on
seeds and diesel to help farmers facing patchy monsoon rains in
some key growing states, a government statement said on
Wednesday.
The government, which has earmarked 1 billion Indian rupees
($15.4 million) for diesel subsidies, will also ensure
subsidised seeds are available in case farmers need to plant
their crops again, the statement said after a cabinet meeting
chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Monsoon rains irrigate nearly half of India's farm lands. So
far, the June-September monsoon rains have been 9 percent below
a long-term average.
Fourteen states, including Bihar, Punjab, Haryana,
Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have received less than
satisfactory rains this year.
Subsidies for seeds and diesel and a few other measures to
help cushion the blow of poor monsoon would cost 3 billion
rupees, said the statement.
($1 = 64.83 rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Mark Potter)