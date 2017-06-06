(Adds details on El Nino impact, background)
By Sudarshan Varadhan
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's crucial monsoon rains
are expected to reach 98 percent of the long-term average this
year, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, 2 percentage
points higher than its previous forecast, potentially boosting
farm incomes and economic growth.
The monsoon delivers about 70 percent of India's annual
rainfall, critical for the farm sector that accounts for about
15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy and employs more than
half of the country's 1.3 billion people.
Monthly rainfall across the country is likely to be 96
percent of its long-term average during July, and 99 percent of
the average during August, both with a model error of 9 percent,
the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.
In April, the IMD forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96
percent of the 50-year average of 89 centimetres.
India's 260 million farmers depend on monsoon rains to grow
crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybeans because
nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation.
Monsoon rains lashed the Kerala coast of India's southwest
last month in what was the earliest start to the rains since
2011.
EL NINO IMPACT
India's forecasting systems currently indicates neutral El
Nino conditions until the end of this year, the IMD said, in
contrast to the outlook from other global climate centres which
see a 60 percent probability of weak El Nino conditions
developing during the second half of this year.
El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the
eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few
years and was linked to crop damage, fires and flash floods,
faded in 2016.
Reuters reported in May that India was likely to receive
higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over
the El Nino weather pattern eased.
India's monsoon is also likely to receive a boost from the
Indian ocean dipole (IOD) phenomenon, also called the Indian
Nino, as weak positive IOD conditions are likely to develop
during the monsoon season, according to the statement.
The India Meteorology Department has for the first time
relied on the so-called dynamic model to improve the accuracy of
one of the world's most vital weather forecasts.
The new system, based on a U.S. model tweaked for India,
could help India raise its farm output by nearly 15 percent, by
helping farmers tweak the best time to sow, irrigate or apply
fertiliser, and, if rains fail, plan state-wide measures.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Edmund Blair)