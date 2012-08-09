NEW DELHI Aug 9 India's monsoon rains were still one percent below average in the week to Aug. 8, the weather office said on Thursday, as drought continues to hit the west of the major producer and consumer of grains, rice and sugar this season.

But higher rainfall over most parts of rice-growing areas of the eastern region and soybean belt of the central region helped narrow the previous week's four percent below average downpours.

The June to September rains were 17 percent below average from the start of the season to Aug. 8, picking up during the key planting month of July in comparison with the first month of the season when the rains were 29 percent below average.

In July, the rains were about 13 percent below average.

India is facing its second drought in just four years and has taken steps to cut irrigation costs and increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers. But it held off from imposing any curb on exports of agricultural products or a ban of futures trading in them.

Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire season are considered "deficient," or a drought in layman's terms. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)