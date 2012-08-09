* Monsoon rains expected to improve in grain bowl states
* Rains improved in soybean, rice areas in past week
* Farm Minister tours Punjab, Haryana to take stock
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Aug 9 India's drought continues to
hit western oilseeds and cotton growing areas but higher
rainfall over rice-growing regions in the east and the central
soybean belt meant overall rainfall was just 1 percent below
average last week.
The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual
rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening
cereal and pulses production. Other global grain giants the
United States, Russia and Ukraine have also been hit by drought.
India, whose huge land mass contains nearly all climates and
soil types, last faced widespread drought in 2009 when the
June-to-September monsoon rains were 22 percent below average
and it had to import sugar, pushing global prices to 30-year
highs.
Rains in the week to Aug. 8 have picked up from a shortfall
of 4 percent the week earlier, the India Meteorological
Department (IMD) said on its website. Rainfall had picked up in
the key planting month of July to be 13 percent off normal
compared with June, when the deficit was 29 percent.
"Rains are expected to be near normal in the next week with
increased rainfall activities likely over the northwest region,"
said a senior official of the IMD who did not wish to be named.
"Planted soybean is in good condition as the crop received
rains at regular intervals during last two weeks," said Rajesh
Agrawal, an official at the Soybean Processors' Association of
India, which is based in the central city of Indore.
The IMD revised its official forecast for the season last
week to deficient rains -- a drought in layman's terms. The
government has introduced contingency plans for worst-hit areas
and drought experts meet under Farm Minister Sharad Pawar.
The government has taken steps to cut irrigation costs and
increase fodder supplies for livestock farmers, but it has held
off from imposing any curb on exports of agricultural products
or a ban of futures trading in them.
Worst-hit states have been Punjab and Haryana in the north,
Gujarat and Maharashtra in the west and Karnataka in the south.
"Rains at this juncture will help wipe out the drought-like
conditions in Punjab and Haryana and help the planted rice crop,
which is till now free from any major pest attacks," said Vijay
Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters'
Association.
But the monsoon rains continued to be poor in Gujarat, which
grows cotton and oilseeds, in the past week.
The drought panel under Pawar was scheduled to review the
monsoon status on Thursday. But the meeting was postponed as
Pawar went to the grain bowl states of Punjab and Haryana to
take stock of the situation on the ground.
Rains in these two states have been less than half of normal
averages, though major crops such as rice and cotton were sown
using irrigation.
Rains below 90 percent of long-term averages in the entire
season are considered "deficient" by the IMD.
