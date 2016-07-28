UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, July 28 Monsoon rains in India were 4 percent below average in the week ended July 27, the weather office said on Thursday.
So far, the June-Sept monsoon has delivered average rains.
An average or normal monsoon means rainfall between 96 and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres.
The monsoon is crucial for India's rain-fed farm sector that accounts for nearly 15 percent of its $2 trillion economy.
Farmers plant crops such as rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses in the summer-sowing season that starts in June. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources