NEW DELHI May 14 India's monsoon rains may arrive at the southern Kerala coast around May 30, earlier than the usual June 1 onset date, the weather office said on Thursday.

In 2014, the annual rains hit the Kerala coast on June 6.

India received deficient rains during the four-month long monsoon season last year, which reduced grains output in the world's second-most populous country. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Malini Menon)