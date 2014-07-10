* Rain shortfall raises concern
* Weather experts see monsoon revival next week
* Govt confident can meet emergency demand from stocks
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, July 10 Weak rainfall in India since
the start last month of the monsoon season, crucial to the
country's agricultural earnings, has raised concerns of a first
drought in five years, although weather experts are hopeful
rains will revive in the next week.
A poor monsoon cuts exports, stokes food inflation
and leads to lower demand for products ranging from cars to
consumer goods, while a slow start could delay exports of some
crops and increase the need for imports.
Rains last week spread to soybean areas in central parts of
India and cane areas in the north, but overall rains stood at 43
percent below the seasonal average, a weather office update
showed.
In 2009 the worst drought in nearly four decades forced
India, the world's top sugar consumer, to buy large quantities
of the sweetener from top producer Brazil, driving benchmark New
York futures to a 30-year high.
The farm sector accounts for around 14 percent of India's
nearly $2 trillion economy, and two-thirds of its 1.2 billion
population live in rural areas.
"The monsoon appears to be more unpredictable," Finance
Minster Arun Jaitley said, presenting his maiden budget on
Thursday.
India, one of the world's top producers and consumers of
rice, corn, cooking oil, sugar and cotton, relies heavily on the
summer rains as nearly half its farmland lacks irrigation.
The lacklustre monsoon could push up edible oil imports by
the world's top palm oil buyer. That in turn could underpin
benchmark Malaysian prices of the tropical oil that
have plunged more than a tenth this year.
The monsoon this year arrived five days late on the southern
Kerala coast, and then covered half of India four days later
than the usual date of June 15. Usually, the monsoon covers the
entire country around mid-July.
"The water-stressed western region is expected to receive
good rainfall next week as conditions have become favourable for
a revival," said M. Rajeevan, a senior meteorological scientist
with the ministry of earth sciences.
DROUGHT CONCERNS
Delayed progress of monsoon rains towards the grain belt of
northwest India and oilseed-growing regions of central and
western India has prompted concerns about a shortfall in grains
output, causing prices of some food items to rise.
Jaitley said last week there was no cause to panic about the
possibility of higher inflation, after a private forecasting
agency said there was a 60 percent chance India would face a
drought this year.
"Even if due to inadequate rainfall there is a marginal
decline in agricultural production, stocks in the central pool
are adequate to meet any exigency (emergency)," Jaitley said..
India's government under new Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has moved to ease market concerns over supply shortages and
price speculation with a number of steps, including raids
against hoarders.
Policy makers in New Delhi fear a failure of this year's
monsoon could push up retail food inflation by at least one
percentage point.
Soaring prices of basic goods such as milk and potatoes
lifted retail food inflation in May to 9.4 percent and the poor
monsoon has fanned fears of worse to come.
