MUMBAI Aug 20 Moody's India sovereign rating of
Baa3 incorporates macro-economic challenges of weaker growth, a
fall in the rupee and the twin deficits, credit ratings analyst
Atsi Sheth said on Tuesday.
"So while (the) rupee depreciation may be a new development,
the factors that underpin it are not, and have been incorporated
into India's Baa3 rating," Sheth said in an e-mailed response to
Reuters.
For India to meet the fiscal deficit target will be "very
challenging" this year, Sheth added, citing lower-than-
anticipated growth and a steep fall in the rupee.
The rupee was trading at a record low of 63.69 to
the dollar on Tuesday, as it continued to be most vulnerable to
the exodus of foreign capital.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)