MUMBAI, July 18 Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund is
sticking to the launch of its first ultra short-duration debt
fund in India, the lead fund manager said on Thursday, at a time
when the sector is facing a rise in redemptions following a
surge in short-term yields.
The Reserve Bank of India's unexpected measures on Monday to
raise short-term borrowing costs and restrict funds available
to banks to protect the rupee have dented debt markets.
The surge in rates has raised the prospect of investors
cashing out, leading the RBI on Wednesday to announce it would
provide asset managers up to 250 billion rupees ($4.23 billion)
in special funding to meet any redemption requests.
That was the first time RBI has had to provide contingency
short-term funding to asset managers since the 2008 financial
crisis.
"When the plan to launch this product was conceptualised the
move with respect to the shorter end curve was obviously not
anticipated," Ritesh Jain, Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund's head of
Fixed Income, said on Thursday.
However, he said he expects the ultra short-term debt fund
to attract investments over the long-term. He declined to
discuss how much in assets Morgan Stanley Mutual Fund was aiming
to raise.
Ultra short-term debt funds in India have longer average
maturities than typical liquid and money market funds, giving
them the flexibility to invest in debt securities with residual
maturity of up to one year.
"We do expect some investors to hold back for the time being
due to liquidity concerns, but the higher rates in the shorter
term yield is much more beneficial in the context of portfolio
buildup," said Jain, who is also the lead portfolio manager of
the fund.
