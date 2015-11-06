EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors digested mixed tech and healthcare earnings a day ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's stock market retreated on Thursday as energy shares fell on dollar strength despite an earlier market rally after dovish remarks by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged up on Friday morning as a weaker yen helped keep the benchmark Nikkei index above 19,000 points, while investors awaited the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held firm on Friday with investors on tenterhooks over whether upcoming U.S. jobs data will be strong enough to cement rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 4-1/2 years on Thursday on continued expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December, while long-dated yields also rose on fresh corporate supply.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold languished near an eight-week low on Friday and was set to post its biggest weekly drop since July as investors positioned themselves for a possible U.S. rate hike this year, pulling money out of bullion funds.

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged higher on Friday but remained near five-week lows as China's fitful growth tempered appetite from consumers and as traders trimmed risk ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil prices edged up on Friday after falling over 2 percent the previous session, with analysts saying oversupply and a strong dollar would continue to weigh on fuel markets.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)