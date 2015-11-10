CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
EQUITIES
TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday after losses on Wall Street and soft data from China hurt short-term sentiment, while some investors took profits on recent gains.
For a full report, click on
----
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index suffered its worst loss in six weeks on Monday as Wall Street braced for an interest-rate hike and fretted about weak Chinese trade data.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a three-week low on Monday, with Intercontinental Hotels Group falling after saying it was not considering a potential sale or merger move and miners tracking weaker metals prices.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered just below a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having consolidated its payrolls-inspired rally in a subdued session overnight.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in 5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December following a strong October jobs report.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM
MANILA - Gold was mired near a three-month low on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was well on track to raise interest rates before the end of the year.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MANILA - London copper futures fell to a six-week low on Tuesday and moved closer to a six-year low amid a firmer dollar and sustained economic weakness in top copper consumer China.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
TOKYO - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the head of OPEC forecast a more balanced market next year and the U.S. energy department said domestic production is likely to fall for an eight consecutive month.
For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid