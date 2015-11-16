EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. equity futures opened lower on Sunday,
following coordinated attacks in Paris on Friday that killed
more than 130 people.
LONDON - European shares fell on Friday, weighed down by
some weak corporate earnings, to record their worst weekly loss
in around two months.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to the lowest in
more than a week on Monday morning after Friday night's attacks
in Paris curbed risk appetite, dragging down exporters as well
as airline and travel agency stocks.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The euro hit a 6 1/2-month low against the
yen and edged near 6 1/2-month lows against the dollar in Asia
on Monday after the deadly attacks in Paris added to caution on
the common currency.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasury futures prices rose on Sunday in the
wake of deadly attacks last week in Paris, with analysts citing
uncertainty as a catalyst for a risk-off trade.
COMMODITIES
GOLD/PLATINUM
SINGAPORE - Gold jumped 1 percent on Monday as investors
sought safety in the metal following Friday's deadly attacks in
Paris and as equities fell.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to a fresh six-year low on
Monday as markets reopened following attacks in Paris that
renewed risk aversion and lifted the dollar, dragging on a
struggling global economic recovery.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures rose on Monday as France
launched large-scale air strikes against Islamic State
operations in Syria, but analysts said oil and other commodities
were expected to remain under pressure as oversupply weighs on
prices.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)