EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street had its strongest session in three weeks on Monday, with sizeable gains in energy shares as investors bet Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would have little long-term impact on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Monday, helped by a rally in AstraZeneca after a delay in the approval for a rival drug and strong gains by builder Taylor Wimpey on a brighter earnings outlook.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday morning with all sectors in positive territory after U.S. stocks rose, while exporters outperformed after the dollar strengthened as the market refocused attention of an imminent U.S. rate hike.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held near seven-month highs in early Asian trading on Monday, as investors turned their focus from last week's deadly attacks in Paris to growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates next month.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly steady on Monday as investors maintained the view that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, reducing the flight to safe government debt that investors expected in the wake of Friday's attacks in Paris.

COMMODITIES

PRECIOUS

MELBOURNE - Gold held steady on Tuesday as lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset the impact of a firmer U.S. dollar, which rose on prospects of a December rate rise.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slid to its weakest level since mid-2009 on Tuesday as a stronger dollar compounded worries over torpid demand in China following a weaker than expected gauge of orders next year.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil edged up on Tuesday, lifting further away from over two-months lows seen last week, as traders price in a risk premium following the Paris attacks and the resulting French airstrikes in Syria.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)