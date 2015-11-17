EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street had its strongest session in three
weeks on Monday, with sizeable gains in energy shares as
investors bet Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would have little
long-term impact on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Monday,
helped by a rally in AstraZeneca after a delay in the
approval for a rival drug and strong gains by builder Taylor
Wimpey on a brighter earnings outlook.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday
morning with all sectors in positive territory after U.S. stocks
rose, while exporters outperformed after the dollar strengthened
as the market refocused attention of an imminent U.S. rate hike.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar held near seven-month highs in early
Asian trading on Monday, as investors turned their focus from
last week's deadly attacks in Paris to growing expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates next
month.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly steady on
Monday as investors maintained the view that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates in December, reducing the flight to
safe government debt that investors expected in the wake of
Friday's attacks in Paris.
COMMODITIES
PRECIOUS
MELBOURNE - Gold held steady on Tuesday as lingering caution
in the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset the impact of a
firmer U.S. dollar, which rose on prospects of a December rate
rise.
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper slid to its weakest level since
mid-2009 on Tuesday as a stronger dollar compounded worries over
torpid demand in China following a weaker than expected gauge of
orders next year.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Crude oil edged up on Tuesday, lifting further
away from over two-months lows seen last week, as traders price
in a risk premium following the Paris attacks and the resulting
French airstrikes in Syria.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)