EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday and
investors appeared positively inclined toward higher rates after
minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a solid
core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike.
- - - -
LONDON - Tourism-related stocks came under pressure in
London again on Wednesday on concerns about international
security after last week's attacks in Paris, though Britain's
top share index got support from gains in commodity shares.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday
morning after Wall Street rallied, touching a fresh three-month
high as the stronger dollar continued to support risk appetites
and lifted all sectors.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar edged down but stood close to a
seven-month high in early Asian trading, getting a lift from
Federal Reserve officials' comments as well as the central
bank's latest meeting that hinted that an interest rate hike
could be right around the corner.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than
shorter-dated issues on Wednesday after the release of the
minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in October
signaled a likely glacial rise in interest rates once liftoff
begins.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PRECIOUS
MELBOURNE - Gold prices revived on Thursday from their
lowest in more than five years the previous session as the
dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on commodities and
making gold more affordable for buyers paying with other
currencies.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Thursday but remained
near its lowest in more than half a decade, as persistent
concerns about ebbing demand from top metals user Chinese
eclipsed the impact of a slightly softer dollar.
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading
in Asia on Thursday but are struggling to break away from the
$40 per barrel mark as oversupply and high inventory levels
ensure an ongoing glut.
