FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Steel & Mines Junior Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to speak at mining conference. ECONOMICS VIEW: Barry Eichengreen, Professor of Economics, University of California, Berkeley, joins us to talk about the Fed and other central banks. Barry is an expert on the history and current operations of international monetary and financial systems. His best known work is the book "Golden Fetters: The Gold Standard and the Great Depression, 1919-1939". INDIA TOP NEWS  India approves sale of Coal India stake, seeks $3 billion India's cabinet has cleared the sale of another 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd that could raise as much as $3 billion, a minister said on Wednesday, as the government seeks more funds to spend on infrastructure.  In India, where no-frills cars rule, Toyota aims upmarket In a significant and potentially risky move in an Indian market that global automakers use as a test-bed for smaller, no-frills cars, Toyota Motor Corp is betting on pricier premium models offering better safety and quality.  Indian ride-hailing company Ola raises $500 million from Softbank, others Ola, India's biggest ride-hailing service, said on Wednesday it had raised $500 million from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group, Baillie Gifford, Falcon Edge, Tiger Global and DST Global.  Wind turbine maker Gamesa plans solar investment in India Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa is seeing booming sales in emerging markets, expects double-digit sales growth through 2017 and plans investments in solar and off-grid power generation in India, its chairman said.  Indian miner files $560 million claim against Indonesia Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd has filed a nearly $600 million claim against Indonesia in international court, alleging that overlapping mining permits have disrupted its operations, a government official said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  At least two die in police raid on group planning new Paris attack A suicide bomber blew herself up in a police raid on Wednesday that sources said had foiled a jihadi plan to hit Paris's business district, days after a wave of attacks killed 129 across the French capital.  Fed officials again flag December; see smooth rates liftoff Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt market reaction.  BOJ's corporate call to arms a sign of lost faith Japan's central bank governor is urging companies to do more to tackle deflation, a tacit admission that his massive money-printing exercise has failed so far and that policymakers are losing faith in the point of delivering more of the same. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,799.00, up 0.96 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, tracking overnight gains at the Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes showed the U.S. central bank was on track to raise interest rate next month, but the pace of further tightening will be slow. The rupee fell to an over one-week low to close at 66.29 to a dollar in the previous session.  Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade after minutes of the U.S. central bank's latest meeting hinted at a slow pace of increase in interest rates.v The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.65 percent - 7.70 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday and investors appeared positively inclined toward higher rates after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate hike.  Asian share markets rose as Wall Street bounced on expectations the Federal Reserve would be confident enough of the U.S. economy to raise rates in December but would then proceed with great caution on further tightening.  The dollar edged down but stood close to a seven-month high in early Asian trading, getting a lift from Federal Reserve officials' comments as well as the central bank's latest meeting that hinted that an interest rate hike could be right around the corner.  Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than shorter-dated issues on Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in October signaled a likely glacial rise in interest rates once liftoff begins.  U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia but are struggling to break away from the $40 per barrel mark as oversupply and high inventory levels ensure an ongoing glut.  Gold prices revived from their lowest in more than five years the previous session as the dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on commodities and making gold more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT November 18 -$116.20 mln -$71.50 mln Month-to-date -$710.86 mln -$413.78 mln Year-to-date $3.97 bln $9.72 bln

(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru)