FACTORS TO WATCH
11:30 am: Steel & Mines Junior Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to speak at mining
conference.
ECONOMICS VIEW: Barry Eichengreen, Professor of Economics, University of
California, Berkeley, joins us to talk about the Fed and other central banks.
Barry is an expert on the history and current operations of international
monetary and financial systems. His best known work is the book "Golden Fetters:
The Gold Standard and the Great Depression, 1919-1939". To join the
INDIA TOP NEWS
India approves sale of Coal India stake, seeks $3 billion
India's cabinet has cleared the sale of another 10 percent stake in
state-run Coal India Ltd that could raise as much as $3 billion, a minister said
on Wednesday, as the government seeks more funds to spend on infrastructure.
In India, where no-frills cars rule, Toyota aims upmarket
In a significant and potentially risky move in an Indian market that global
automakers use as a test-bed for smaller, no-frills cars, Toyota Motor Corp is
betting on pricier premium models offering better safety and quality.
Indian ride-hailing company Ola raises $500 million from Softbank, others
Ola, India's biggest ride-hailing service, said on Wednesday it had raised
$500 million from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group, Baillie Gifford,
Falcon Edge, Tiger Global and DST Global.
Wind turbine maker Gamesa plans solar investment in India
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa is seeing booming sales in emerging
markets, expects double-digit sales growth through 2017 and plans investments in
solar and off-grid power generation in India, its chairman said.
Indian miner files $560 million claim against Indonesia
Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd has filed a nearly $600 million claim
against Indonesia in international court, alleging that overlapping mining
permits have disrupted its operations, a government official said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
At least two die in police raid on group planning new Paris attack
A suicide bomber blew herself up in a police raid on Wednesday that sources
said had foiled a jihadi plan to hit Paris's business district, days after a
wave of attacks killed 129 across the French capital.
Fed officials again flag December; see smooth rates liftoff
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag December as a
likely time for interest rates to rise after seven years near zero, with two
expressing confidence they will be able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite
fears of an abrupt market reaction.
BOJ's corporate call to arms a sign of lost faith
Japan's central bank governor is urging companies to do more to tackle
deflation, a tacit admission that his massive money-printing exercise has failed
so far and that policymakers are losing faith in the point of delivering more of
the same.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,799.00, up 0.96 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, in line with
most Asian currencies, tracking overnight gains at the Wall Street after the
Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes showed the U.S. central bank was on
track to raise interest rate next month, but the pace of further tightening will
be slow. The rupee fell to an over one-week low to close at 66.29 to a dollar in
the previous session.
Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade after minutes of
the U.S. central bank's latest meeting hinted at a slow pace of increase in
interest rates.v The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025
is likely to trade in a 7.65 percent - 7.70 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday and investors appeared positively
inclined toward higher rates after minutes from the Federal Reserve October
meeting showed a solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate
hike.
Asian share markets rose as Wall Street bounced on expectations the
Federal Reserve would be confident enough of the U.S. economy to raise rates in
December but would then proceed with great caution on further tightening.
The dollar edged down but stood close to a seven-month high in early Asian
trading, getting a lift from Federal Reserve officials' comments as well as the
central bank's latest meeting that hinted that an interest rate hike could be
right around the corner.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than shorter-dated issues on
Wednesday after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting in October signaled a likely glacial rise in interest rates once liftoff
begins.
U.S. crude oil prices edged up in early trading in Asia but are struggling
to break away from the $40 per barrel mark as oversupply and high inventory
levels ensure an ongoing glut.
Gold prices revived from their lowest in more than five years the previous
session as the dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on commodities and
making gold more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies.
FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
November 18 -$116.20 mln -$71.50 mln
Month-to-date -$710.86 mln -$413.78 mln
Year-to-date $3.97 bln $9.72 bln
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru)