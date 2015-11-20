(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item
called "Morning News Call." See for the new format. For
questions please contact Rafael Nam at
rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - Wall Street ended a little lower on Thursday as
falling healthcare stocks offset gains in Intel and other
technology names while investors eyed an expected rate hike in
December.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - European shares touched three-month highs on
Thursday, helped by food and facilities group Sodexo
rallying after a solid update and a share buyback announcement.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped on Friday morning after U.S.
stocks declined and the dollar weakened against the yen as
investors begin to grapple with higher borrowing costs expected
to follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar steadied against the yen and euro on
Friday after retreating from a recent rally that took the
greenback to 7-month highs.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than
short-dated issues for a second straight day on Thursday as a
drop in jobless claims and other solid economic data supported
the view the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next
month.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PRECIOUS
MELBOURNE - Spot gold was steady on Friday but is set to
finish the week stuck near its cheapest in more than five years
as the metal struggles against a stronger dollar ahead of a
widely expected U.S. rate rise next month.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper teetered towards fresh six-year
lows on Friday and was set to notch up its biggest weekly drop
for the year as traders and consumers continue to short metals
that are linked to China's "old" manufacturing-led economy.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - Oil futures inched up in early Asian trading on
Friday, but remained near three-month lows after a persistent
supply glut has cut prices by up to 13 percent since the start
of November.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)