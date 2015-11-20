To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Finance Ministry Joint Secretary Akhilesh Ranjan at a tax
conference.
5:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha at a technology summit.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data.
INDIA TOP NEWS
RBI governor says drop in public and private investments top concerns
India's central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said that a drop in public and
private investments were the main concerns he had about the country's economic
growth.
Fake pesticides endanger crops and human health in India
Millions of unsuspecting Indian farmers are spraying fake pesticides onto
their fields, contaminating soil, cutting crop yields and putting both food
security and human health at risk in the country of 1.25 billion people.
Mrs. Watanabe returns to India seeking emerging market yield
Just two years after India's policymakers stared down a major capital flight
threat, the country has become a hot emerging market investment destination for
one of the world's most robust sources of capital - Japanese households.
Indian panel recommends nearly 25 pct hike in state workers' wages
An Indian government panel has proposed a 23.55 percent rise in salaries and
pensions for about 10 million current and former government employees, smaller
than past increases as New Delhi faces pressure to curb its fiscal deficit and
prices.
India, not China, powering growth in fuel demand: Russell
China's fuel usage tends to gather headlines as an indicator of the strength
of global crude oil demand, and while this has been justified, the real growth
action is happening over the Himalayas in India. India's total demand for oil
products is about one one-third of that in China, but the South Asian nation is
powering up as China's growth moderates.
India to sell more coal mines in production push -govt official
India will auction another eight coal blocks to private steel, cement and
electricity companies in January, coal secretary Anil Swarup said on Thursday,
as it races to more than double output to 1.5 billion tonnes this decade to
power its economy.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
"Spider in web" mastermind of Paris attacks killed in raid
The suspected Islamic State mastermind of the Paris attacks was among those
killed in a police raid north of the capital, France confirmed on Thursday,
bringing an end to the hunt for Europe's most wanted man.
China's yuan may enter IMF basket with lower share -sources
China's yuan may enter the International Monetary Fund's benchmark currency
basket at a lower weighting than previously estimated as the IMF considers
rejigging the basket to better reflect financial flows, people briefed on the
Fund's discussions told Reuters.
U.S. House passes bill to slow Syrian refugees despite Obama veto threat
The U.S. House of Representatives, defying a veto threat by President Barack
Obama, overwhelmingly passed Republican-backed legislation on Thursday to
suspend Obama's program to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees in the next year and
then intensify the process of screening them.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,850.50, down 0.07 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, in line
with most Asian currencies, after investors sold the greenback overnight to
benefit from its recent rally. The rupee closed at 66.18 to a dollar in the
previous session.
Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade, as investors
await fresh supply of notes through a debt auction later in the day. The yield
on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.65
percent - 7.69 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street ended a little lower on Thursday as falling healthcare stocks
offset gains in Intel and other technology names while investors eyed an
expected rate hike in December.
Asian shares were set to hold on to this week's gains, while the dollar
took a breather after stepping back from seven-month highs as investors grappled
with the prospects of higher U.S. borrowing costs and slower global economic
growth.
The dollar steadied against the yen and euro after retreating from a
recent rally that took the greenback to 7-month highs against a basket of peers.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fared better than short-dated issues for a
second straight day on Thursday as a drop in jobless claims and other solid
economic data supported the view the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates
next month.
Oil futures inched up in early Asian trading, but remained near
three-month lows after a persistent supply glut has cut prices by up to 13
percent since the start of November.
Spot gold was steady but is set to finish the week stuck near its cheapest
in more than five years as the metal struggles against a stronger dollar ahead
of a widely expected U.S. rate rise next month.
FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
November 19 -$51.90 mln -$30.52 mln
Month-to-date -$819.88 mln -$444.30 mln
Year-to-date $3.86 bln $9.69 bln
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru)