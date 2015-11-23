To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: National Payments Corp. CEO A.P. Hota and top corporate economists and treasury heads at EuroFinance conference. 12:15 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to brief media after quarterly review meeting with state-run banks. 3:00 pm: ICRA webinar on banking sector half-yearly performance review and outlook for FY16. INDIA TOP NEWS  Lenders to grounded Kingfisher Air to auction some assets Lenders who are owed more than $1 billion by grounded Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd are putting up for sale some of its assets including cars and forklifts. An auction notice appeared on Saturday on the website of the trustee company representing the creditors.  Petronet near to winning better gas terms from Qatar-sources India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG is close to renegotiating a major deal with its Qatari supplier Rasgas, lowering the cost of gas shipments and avoiding a $1.5 billion penalty fee for lifting less gas than agreed, two sources said.  India unveils road map for phasing out corporate tax exemptions India has unveiled details of its plan to phase out some tax exemptions for companies as the government looks to simplify tax laws and make them transparent before it lowers the tax rate.  India backs 2 degree global warming limit - French ministry source Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly backs the goal of limiting global warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, a source close to French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.  India blocks visits by U.S. officials despite warmer ties Despite a much-heralded fresh start in U.S.-India ties under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a diplomatic source said on Friday the United States has run into problems arranging visits by two senior officials, recalling a diplomatic spat that soured relations two years ago.  Indian state finance ministers debate GST, urge simplicity Indian state finance ministers called on Friday for a proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be simplified but did not discuss what rate it should be set at, indicating scant progress on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority reform. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Paris suspect eludes Belgian dragnet, Brussels still in lockdown Belgian police arrested 16 more people in late-night raids searching for those behind the deadly Nov. 13 attacks in Paris, but failed to find a prime suspect as the government locked down the capital for a third day on Monday.  China says won't cease building on S. China Sea isles China said on Sunday it will continue to build military and civilian facilities on its artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and the United States was testing it by sending warships through the area.  Nearly 100 bodies pulled from landslide near Myanmar jade mine Nearly 100 bodies have been pulled from a landslide near a jade mine in Myanmar's northern Kachin State, local officials said on Sunday, and hopes are dwindling that any of an estimated 100 people missing will be found alive. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,870.50, up 0.25 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the U.S. dollar on hopes of foreign fund inflows amid likely gains in local shares tracking strong regional indices. The rupee ended at 66.18 to a dollar on Nov. 20. The Mumbai-based dealer expects the rupee to open between 66.08 and 66.15 and trade in a 65.90-66.20 band.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall in early trade, as investors await fresh cues on interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.67 percent-7.73 percent range today. The bond closed at 100.15 rupees, yielding 7.70 percent, on Nov. 20. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street racked up a solid week on Friday, with healthcare, technology and consumer stock making gains and investors looking beyond a widely-expected December interest rate hike.  The euro sagged to a seven-month trough as the prospect of more policy easing in Europe benefited the U.S. dollar, while activity in Asian shares was crimped by a holiday in Japan.  The euro languished near a seven-month low against the dollar, weighed down by expectations that the European Central Bank will ramp up its monetary stimulus next month.  U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday in choppy trading, with rising U.S. stock prices reducing the appeal of lower-yielding government debt as investors grew confident that an expected U.S. interest rate increase would not impede corporate profits.  Crude futures lost ground in early Asian trading, with U.S. oil plunging more than 2 percent, pressured by a global supply surplus despite a cut in the number of U.S. rigs for an eleventh week out of 12.  Gold languished close to a near-six-year low, hurt by a robust dollar and upbeat comments by Federal Reserve officials regarding a U.S. rate hike next month. MARKETS CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 66.12/66.15 November 20 -$14.23 -$27.35 mln mln 10-yr bond 7.67 pct Month-to-date -$866.38 $416.95 mln yield mln Year-to-date $3.82 $9.72 bln bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]