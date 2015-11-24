To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an exporters' event.
2:15 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant at
industry event.
GMF: FX MARKETS - Join independent trader Jeremy Wilkinson-Smith at 1530 IST
as he takes a look at the main trends in the FX markets and the forces driving
them. To join the Global Markets Foum, click here. To join the conversation,
INDIA TOP NEWS
India to cut stake in state-run companies when markets improve - Jaitley
India will sell shares in some state-run companies when market conditions
improve, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday, as the government
struggles to meet its asset sales target that is crucial to help plug its
deficit.
Indian infrastructure firms seek to diversify debt with masala bonds
Some of India's most indebted infrastructure and steel groups are
considering so-called masala bonds to diversify their funding options as local
banks tighten lending, investment banking sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said.
Jaguar Land Rover sees 2015 profit down on Tianjin blast, investments
Luxury British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will post a lower pre-tax
profit in 2015 than in the previous fiscal year, its CEO told Reuters, due to
major investments and a blast at China's Tianjin port that destroyed thousands
of its cars.
Gammon India lenders move to take control of company
Gammon India Ltd's lenders have begun a process to swap their debt into
equity under the so-called strategic debt restructuring scheme, the company said
on Monday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
U.S. issues global travel alert as manhunt continues for Paris attackers
Citing "increased terrorist threats" from militant groups in various regions
of the world, the U.S. State Department issued a global alert on Monday for
Americans planning to travel following deadly militant attacks in France and
Mali.
Pfizer to buy Allergan in $160 billion deal
Pfizer Inc on Monday said it would buy Botox maker Allergan Plc in a deal
worth $160 billion to slash its U.S. tax bill, rekindling a fierce political
debate over the financial maneuver.
Iran's Rouhani woos gas partners with capacity pledge
Iran is dramatically increasing its natural gas export capacity in
preparation for the lifting of international sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani
said on Monday, as he courted foreign investment in the sector during a summit
meeting in Tehran.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,824.50, down 0.34 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is likely to open higher against the dollar, in line with
most Asian peers, after disappointing U.S. manufacturing and existing home sales
data slowed appreciation in the greenback. However, gains will unlikely be
sustained on lingering expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike. The
rupee ended at 66.47 to a dollar on Monday, its lowest since Sep. 11.
Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall in early trade, as
investors await fresh supply of notes in a holiday-truncated week. The yield on
the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70
percent-7.75 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower in a quiet trading day on Wall
Street after last week's strong gains, while a big healthcare deal failed to
impress investors on Monday.
Asian shares dragged their feet after a healthcare mega-merger failed to
impress investors while the dollar held firm near an eight-month high as
investors grew more convinced of a U.S. rate hike next month.
The dollar hovered near an 8-month high against a basket of currencies,
underpinned by lingering expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to
raise interest rates in December.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as a solid two-year note auction
renewed demand for longer-dated bonds, whose yield differences with
shorter-dated issues contracted to their smallest levels since August.
Crude oil futures rose around one percent, after Saudi Arabia pledged to
work toward oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an expected rise
in U.S. crude stocks limited the price rally.
Gold languished near its lowest level in nearly six years, while silver
and platinum also held near multi-year lows on a strong dollar and increasing
expectations that the Federal Reserve would increase U.S. interest rates next
month.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.38/66.41 November 23 -$5.33 mln -$81.24 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.70 pct Month-to-date -$880.86 mln -$498.19 mln
Year-to-date $3.80 bln $9.64 bln
