To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an exporters' event. 2:15 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant at industry event. GMF: FX MARKETS - Join independent trader Jeremy Wilkinson-Smith at 1530 IST as he takes a look at the main trends in the FX markets and the forces driving them. To join the Global Markets Foum, click here. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India to cut stake in state-run companies when markets improve - Jaitley India will sell shares in some state-run companies when market conditions improve, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday, as the government struggles to meet its asset sales target that is crucial to help plug its deficit.  Indian infrastructure firms seek to diversify debt with masala bonds Some of India's most indebted infrastructure and steel groups are considering so-called masala bonds to diversify their funding options as local banks tighten lending, investment banking sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.  Jaguar Land Rover sees 2015 profit down on Tianjin blast, investments Luxury British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will post a lower pre-tax profit in 2015 than in the previous fiscal year, its CEO told Reuters, due to major investments and a blast at China's Tianjin port that destroyed thousands of its cars.  Gammon India lenders move to take control of company Gammon India Ltd's lenders have begun a process to swap their debt into equity under the so-called strategic debt restructuring scheme, the company said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S. issues global travel alert as manhunt continues for Paris attackers Citing "increased terrorist threats" from militant groups in various regions of the world, the U.S. State Department issued a global alert on Monday for Americans planning to travel following deadly militant attacks in France and Mali.  Pfizer to buy Allergan in $160 billion deal Pfizer Inc on Monday said it would buy Botox maker Allergan Plc in a deal worth $160 billion to slash its U.S. tax bill, rekindling a fierce political debate over the financial maneuver.  Iran's Rouhani woos gas partners with capacity pledge Iran is dramatically increasing its natural gas export capacity in preparation for the lifting of international sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, as he courted foreign investment in the sector during a summit meeting in Tehran. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,824.50, down 0.34 percent from its previous close. The Indian rupee is likely to open higher against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, after disappointing U.S. manufacturing and existing home sales data slowed appreciation in the greenback. However, gains will unlikely be sustained on lingering expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate hike. The rupee ended at 66.47 to a dollar on Monday, its lowest since Sep. 11. Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall in early trade, as investors await fresh supply of notes in a holiday-truncated week. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70 percent-7.75 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower in a quiet trading day on Wall Street after last week's strong gains, while a big healthcare deal failed to impress investors on Monday.  Asian shares dragged their feet after a healthcare mega-merger failed to impress investors while the dollar held firm near an eight-month high as investors grew more convinced of a U.S. rate hike next month.  The dollar hovered near an 8-month high against a basket of currencies, underpinned by lingering expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in December.  U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as a solid two-year note auction renewed demand for longer-dated bonds, whose yield differences with shorter-dated issues contracted to their smallest levels since August.  Crude oil futures rose around one percent, after Saudi Arabia pledged to work toward oil price stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an expected rise in U.S. crude stocks limited the price rally.  Gold languished near its lowest level in nearly six years, while silver and platinum also held near multi-year lows on a strong dollar and increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve would increase U.S. interest rates next month. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.38/66.41 November 23 -$5.33 mln -$81.24 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.70 pct Month-to-date -$880.86 mln -$498.19 mln Year-to-date $3.80 bln $9.64 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)