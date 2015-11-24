(Starting on Nov. 30 this item will be merged into a new item
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The dollar hovered near an 8-month peak against
a basket of currencies on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in
December.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as a solid
two-year note auction renewed demand for longer-dated bonds
whose yield differences with shorter-dated issues contracted to
their smallest levels since August.
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower in a
quiet trading day on Wall Street after last week's strong gains,
while a big healthcare deal failed to impress investors on
Monday.
- - - -
LONDON - European shares fell on Monday as slow demand
dragged on commodities and energy stocks, but British defence
plays such as Rolls Royce rose on plans to boost military
spending.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped in thin trade on Tuesday
after the Tokyo Stock Exchange opened following a three-day
holiday weekend.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
PRECIOUS
SINGAPORE - Gold languished near its lowest level in nearly
six years on Tuesday, while silver and platinum also held near
multi-year lows on a strong dollar and increasing expectations
that the Federal Reserve would increase U.S. interest rates next
month.
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper on Tuesday teetered near six-year
lows hit the previous session as the dollar gave up some gains,
but the outlook for prices stayed poor given weakening Chinese
demand growth for metals.
- - - -
OIL
SEOUL - Crude oil futures rose around one percent on
Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia pledged to work toward oil price
stability, while a strong U.S. dollar and an expected rise in
U.S. crude stocks limited the price rally.
