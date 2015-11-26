EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The major U.S. indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data showed U.S. modest economic growth.

LONDON - British housebuilders surrendered part of their hefty gains on Wednesday after British finance minister George Osborne announced plans to raise property tax for those who buy a house in order to rent it and on second homes.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rebounded on Thursday morning, but shares in suppliers of parts for the iPhone's LCD screens slumped after the Nikkei business daily reported on Apple's plans to introduce organic light-emitting diode displays for its iPhones in 2018.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro remained shaky early on Thursday, having slid to its lowest in over seven months on the prospect of further policy stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB).

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Wednesday on record low yields for German government bonds and data that supported the view of muted domestic inflation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM/GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered close to its lowest in nearly six years on Thursday, as the dollar held at multi-month highs and U.S. economic data reinforced market expectations of an interest rate hike this year.

BASE METALS

MANILA - Nickel in Shanghai rallied more than 7 percent on Thursday and London prices also jumped ahead of a meeting among Chinese producers on Friday to discuss possible production cuts.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures traded nearly flat on Thursday on light trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)