FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament begins.
1:00 pm: Union Bank of India press meet.
3:00 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at MSME report launch.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Support for lower Indian GST rate gaining traction
The idea of setting a relatively low rate for a new Indian sales tax seemed to
be gaining traction on Wednesday, as politicians of all stripes met to debate
what would be the country's biggest tax reform since independence.
Bain selling Hero MotoCorp shares worth up to $116 mln - IFR
U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is selling shares in Hero MotoCorp
Ltd, the world's largest seller of motorcycles and scooters, to raise as much as
$116 million, IFR reported, citing a person close to the deal.
Reliance Communications nears deal for tower unit - sources
Reliance Communications Ltd, India's fourth-biggest wireless carrier, is
nearing a deal to sell its mobile phone masts unit to one or a consortium of
private equity firms, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, a
move that will help it cut debt.
Vodafone asked to pay $302 mln ahead of merger of India businesses
India's Supreme Court has asked Vodafone Group Plc to pay 20 billion rupees
($302 million) to the government in relation to the phone carrier's plans to
merge four of its operating businesses ahead of a share listing.
Idea Cellular to buy mobile airwaves for $499 mln from Videocon
Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator, has agreed
to buy radio airwaves in two services areas from smaller rival Videocon
Telecommunications for 33.10 billion rupees ($499 million) to boost its
high-speed data services.
Nippon Life ups stake in Reliance Life as India insurance market lures
investors
Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co has agreed to nearly double its stake in
India's Reliance Life Insurance, becoming the latest foreign firm to take
advantage of a rule change and raise its sights in a market seen offering rich
potential.
Lanco aims to raise up to $1 bln, shares soar on return to profit
India's Lanco Infratech Ltd is looking to raise as much as $1 billion over
the next 18 months through a stake sale and a listing of its power assets as it
seeks to pare back a heavy debt load, its chief financial officer said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Russia and Turkey refuse to back down in row over jet downing
Russia sent an advanced missile system to Syria on Wednesday to protect its
jets operating there and pledged its air force would keep flying missions near
Turkish air space, sounding a defiant note after Turkey shot down a Russian
fighter jet.
China allows first foreign institutions into interbank FX market
The first batch of foreign central banks, sovereign wealth funds and
international financial institutions have been registered to enter China's
interbank foreign exchange market, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.
Chinese aluminium, nickel producers ask state to buy up surplus metal
China's aluminium and nickel producers have asked Beijing to buy up surplus
metal, sources said, the first coordinated effort since 2009 to revive prices
suffering their worst rout since the global financial crisis.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,847.50, up 0.30 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. currency,
tracking most of its Asian peers, as expectations of a December Federal Reserve
rate increase kept the dollar index near eight-month highs. The rupee ended at
66.32 to a dollar on Nov.24. The local currency is likely to trade in a band of
66.15-66.50 to a dollar.
Indian government bonds are likely edge lower in early trade, as investors
may slow purchases ahead of a sovereign debt auction tomorrow that boosts supply
of fresh notes. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is
likely to trade in a 7.68 percent-7.74 percent range. The bond closed at 100.11
rupees, yielding 7.70 percent, on Nov. 24.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The major U.S. indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet
trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data
showed U.S. modest economic growth.
Asian shares advanced in early trade on Thursday, while growing bets the
European Central Bank was gearing up to deliver further stimulus steps kept the
euro under pressure.
The euro remained shaky early on Thursday, having slid to its lowest in
over seven months on the prospect of further policy stimulus from the European
Central Bank (ECB).
U.S. Treasury debt prices were steady to higher on Wednesday on record low
yields for German government bonds and data that supported the view of muted
domestic inflation ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.
Brent and U.S. crude oil futures traded nearly flat on Thursday on light
trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.
Gold hovered close to its lowest in nearly six years on Thursday, as the
dollar held at multi-month highs and U.S. economic data reinforced market
expectations of an interest rate hike this year.
MARKETS CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT
INVESTMENTS
PNDF spot 66.29/66.32 November 24 -$81.40 mln -$13.42 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$885.01 mln -$511.61
mln
Year-to-date $3.80 bln $9.62 bln
($1 = 66.3561 Indian rupees)
