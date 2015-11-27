EQUITIES
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy
trade on Friday morning as technical indicators suggested the
market is overbought and vulnerable to a correction.
LONDON - Britain's top share index gained ground on
Thursday, with a rally in basic resources stocks on the back of
stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar, euro and yen found themselves in
familiar territory early on Friday, having shuffled sideways in
thin trade with U.S. markets shut for the Thanksgiving Day
holiday.
COMMODITIES
PLATINUM/GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold hovered close to its lowest level in nearly
six years on Friday, on track for a sixth straight weekly
decline, weakened by the strength in the dollar and expectations
of a U.S. interest rate hike next month.
BASE METALS
MANILA - Most base metals in Shanghai and London took a
breather on Friday following recent sharp gains that have
aluminium eyeing its second best week this year and nickel also
up sharply after an early-week rout that dragged prices to
multi-year lows.
OIL
SEOUL - Crude oil futures fell on Friday with losses this
month standing at over 8 percent, hurt by disappointing Chinese
economic data and worries over a supply glut.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)