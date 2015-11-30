To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 5:00 pm: Government to release October infrastructure output data. 5:30 pm: Government to release July-September GDP data. EMEA-FX WEEK AHEAD: Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 GMT for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's economic growth seen picking up, RBI may hold rates steady India's economic growth likely picked up in the July-September quarter, outpacing China on improving domestic demand and manufacturing activity that could persuade the Reserve Bank of India to keep interest rates unchanged on Tuesday.  SpiceJet to choose between Airbus and Boeing for plane order India's SpiceJet is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy more than 150 planes, the airline's chairman said on Sunday, predicting he would decide which manufacturer to place the order with by the end of March 2016.  Modi meets Sonia Gandhi to discuss new indirect tax Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted opposition Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi for talks on Friday to try and break a deadlock over launching a new indirect tax, in a bid to put his economic recovery agenda back on track.  Costly "cleaner" coal fights for space in emissions debate The global coal industry is trumpeting "cleaner coal" technology to fight bubbling competition from renewable energy, but the high costs of greener plants are proving a major obstacle in selling them to power-hungry countries such as India.  HSBC to close India private banking unit as competition grows HSBC Holdings Plc is closing its private banking unit in India as part of its group strategy, the bank said, marking the exit of another foreign bank from the cut-throat wealth management business in Asia's third-largest economy. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  World leaders to launch bid for climate breakthrough in Paris World leaders will launch an ambitious attempt on Monday to hold back the earth's rising temperatures, urging each other to find common cause in two weeks of bargaining meant to steer the global economy away from dependence on fossil fuels.  IMF's yuan inclusion signals less risk taking in China When the International Monetary Fund agrees on Monday to add the Chinese yuan to its reserves basket in the biggest shake-up in more than three decades, the IMF can afford itself a congratulatory nod.  China's shadow banking risk shifts to booming bond market A year after China's financial regulators squared up to the systemic perils of "shadow banking", the threat is shifting to a booming corporate bond market, and risky borrowers' debt is finding its way into products aimed at retail investors. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,947.50, down 0.22 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, in line with its Asian peers, tracking broad gains in the greenback. Month-end demand for the U.S. currency will also likely weigh on the local unit.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall in early trade, as investors remain cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.79 percent range GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light trading on Friday, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted over early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season and Disney's subscriber losses weighed on the market.  Asian shares were on edge on Monday after a sharp fall in Chinese markets in the previous session, while the euro hovered near seven-month low as the currency braced for the European Central Bank's monetary easing later this week.  Currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday thanks to an uneventful weekend, but the prospect of further policy easing this week by the European Central Bank is likely to keep the euro on the defensive.  U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday and benchmark yields hovered at their lowest levels in over three weeks as global stock market losses stoked demand for lower-risk government debt.  Crude oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, although gains were limited as investors look ahead to an OPEC meeting where ministers from the oil producing group will set policy in the face of a market still in glut.  Gold was trading close to its lowest level in nearly six years on Monday and was poised to record its worst monthly slide in 2-1/2 years on prospects of a U.S. interest rate hike this year. 