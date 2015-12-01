To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 a.m.: Winter session of parliament continues.
11:00 a.m.: RBI releases bi-monthly monetary policy statement.
11:10 a.m.: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to brief media
2:30 p.m.: RBI Governor Rajan at teleconference with analysts.
GMF: ECB PREVIEW: Lorenzo Codogno, Visiting Professor at the European
Institute, London School of Economics and Political Science, and former chief
economist and director general at the Treasury Department of the Italian
Ministry of Economy and Finance, joins us for a look ahead to Thursday's
European Central Bank meeting where President Mario Draghi is expected to
announce further easing measures. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India central bank seen holding rates, room for cuts narrows
India's central bank is likely to keep its policy rate unchanged on Tuesday,
following a big cut two months ago, and to sound cautious about the scope for
more easing as it aims to meet its 2017 inflation target and braces for a U.S.
rate hike.
Bharti Airtel plans $9 bln investment to upgrade India phone network
India's biggest telecommunications carrier, Bharti Airtel Ltd, will invest
600 billion rupees ($8.98 billion) over three years to upgrade its network, as
competition heats up in the world's second-biggest mobile phone market.
U.S., India agree growth, climate protection must go 'hand in hand'
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that India had to be able to grow
and fight poverty, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to ensure
development would be coupled with environmental protection.
Modi says developing nations need space to grow
Developing countries need room to develop while fighting climate change,
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told delegates at the start of two weeks of
U.N. talks in Paris on Monday.
France and India look to the sun to save the planet
France and India on Monday launched an international alliance seeking to
mobilise more than a trillion dollars by 2030 and deliver clean, solar energy to
some of the planet's poorest.
India regulator to allow stock exchanges to list own shares
India's market regulator said it will allow stock exchanges to list their
own shares, paving the way for BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to
conduct initial public offerings.
India central bank eases overseas borrowing rules for local companies
India will allow offshore insurance companies, pension funds and sovereign
wealth funds to lend to local companies for the long term, the central bank said
on Monday, easing rules for offshore borrowing.
Alkem may announce IPO price band on Nov 30 or Dec 1: sources
Indian drugmaker Alkem Laboratories Ltd, which is raising about 13.44
billion rupees ($201.3 million) through an initial public offering, could
announce the price band on Nov. 30 or Dec. 1, according to two sources familiar
with the matter.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
IMF gives China's currency prized reserve asset status
The International Monetary Fund admitted China's yuan into its benchmark
currency basket on Monday, as expected, in a victory for Beijing's campaign for
recognition as a global economic power.
With climate at "breaking point", leaders urge breakthrough in Paris
World leaders launched an ambitious attempt on Monday to hold back rising
temperatures, with the United States and China leading calls for the climate
summit in Paris to mark a decisive turn in the fight against global warming.
China official factory PMI at three-year low
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight
month to a three-year low, an official survey showed, adding to signs of
persistent economic sluggishness despite a flurry of stimulus moves.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,989.50, down 0.13 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, buoyed by a
better-than-expected economic growth in the July-September quarter. However,
traders are likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's
bi-monthly monetary policy review later.
Indian government bonds are likely to extend their fall for a fourth
session, as investors await the central bank's monetary policy decision.
Faster-than-expected growth in the nation's gross domestic product would also
weigh on demand, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond
maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.80 percent range till
the policy decision at 11 a.m
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, led by declines in health and consumer
shares, as investors braced for policy news from central banks.
Asian shares were solidly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off one Chinese
factory survey that did little to ease persistent concerns about cooling growth
in the economy, while a private survey showed a hint of stabilisation.
The dollar was on the cusp of reaching its highest in nearly 13 years
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, with the euro pinned down by
expectations of aggressive policy easing from the European Central Bank.
U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Monday ahead of a busy
calendar of speeches from several Federal Reserve officials and key economic
data expected during the week.
Crude oil prices held at low levels in early trading in Asia on Tuesday as
traders bet on continued high production from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) ahead of its meeting later this week.
Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday but was within striking
distance of a nearly six-year low, pressured by a robust dollar and a looming
U.S. interest rate hike.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.50/66.53 November 30 -$165.4 mln -$92.99 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -$1.07 bln -$645.53 mln
Year-to-date $3.61 bln $9.49 bln
($1 = 66.4525 Indian rupees)
