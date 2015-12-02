To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 a.m.: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha at event. 10:30 a.m.: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given. 11:00 a.m.: Winter session of parliament continues. GMF: CHINA FOCUS: Sean Yokota, Head of Asia Strategy, SEB joins us for a GMF-Trading China LiveChat to disciuss the yuan's inclusion in the IMF's SDR basket, and what to expect from the China economy and markets in 2016. INDIA TOP NEWS  India cbank keeps rates on hold, more easing seen as challenging India's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged on Tuesday, leaving the door open for more easing but making that dependent on meeting a challenging inflation target f?or 2017.  Volkswagen Group to recall 323,700 diesel cars in India Volkswagen's Indian unit will recall 323,700 diesel cars after a government investigation found it had flouted local pollution limits, the latest blow to a company that has admitted to cheating emission tests.  India eyes steady steps, not "big bang", towards freer rupee India is taking steady steps towards an increasingly free currency, Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, but it will avoid a "big bang" liberalisation.  India's Rajan expects banks to clean up bad loans by March 2017 Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday he expects bad debt-burdened banks to clean up their balance sheets by March 2017, warning the central bank would monitor whether concessions made to lenders were being misused.  China leaves India trailing in race for reserve currency status China's accession to the International Monetary Fund's elite has left behind India, whose cautious approach to liberalisation means the rupee is unlikely to be a viable candidate for reserve currency status for at least a decade.  India restores federal funding for AIDS programme after criticism India will fully fund its AIDS control programme federally, the health minister said on Tuesday, restoring support months after it was criticised for slashing its contribution and asking individual states to fill the gap. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China needs more users for "freely usable" yuan after IMF nod The International Monetary Fund's decision to add China's yuan to its reserves basket is a triumph for Beijing, but the fund's verdict that the currency met its "freely usable" test will have little financial impact unless Beijing recruits more users.  Chinese banks miss out on the party as Asian M&As pass $1 trillion mark A surge in Chinese cross-border technology and telecoms deals has helped mergers and acquisitions in Asia Pacific cross $1 trillion for the first time but mainland banks are missing out on the payoffs as they badly trail global rivals in advisory work.  Puerto Rico avoids second default, but future payments uncertain Puerto Rico made a crucial debt payment on Tuesday but warned that its deteriorating finances could trigger future defaults, as the governor granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,000.50, up 0.28 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar amid lack of major cues, but could strengthen as the session progresses tracking possible gains in local shares.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend gains in early trade, after the nation's central bank yesterday said it would retain an ``accommodative'' stance on monetary policy after keeping interest rates unchanged as expected. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.68 percent -7.73 percent range GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks started December stronger on Tuesday as health and consumer shares bounced back while auto sales suggested upbeat growth in November.  Asian stocks stuttered in early trade after downbeat U.S. manufacturing data raised concerns about the health of the world's biggest economy, while the dollar retreated from 8-1/2-month highs.  The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early, having retreated from a multi-month peak as bulls got cold feet after U.S. manufacturing contracted in November for the first time in three years.  U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching near one-month lows after data showed that U.S. factory activity fell in November to the lowest level in six years.  Crude prices dipped in early Asian trading hours as U.S. stockpiles rose against expectations, compounding a glut that is seeing hundreds of thousands barrels of oil being produced every day in excess of demand..  Gold ticked up for a third session, buoyed by short covering following a dip in the dollar and soft U.S. manufacturing data. 