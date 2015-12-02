To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 a.m.: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha at event.
10:30 a.m.: Federal cabinet likely to meet. Agenda not given.
11:00 a.m.: Winter session of parliament continues.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India cbank keeps rates on hold, more easing seen as challenging
India's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged on Tuesday, leaving
the door open for more easing but making that dependent on meeting a challenging
inflation target f?or 2017.
Volkswagen Group to recall 323,700 diesel cars in India
Volkswagen's Indian unit will recall 323,700 diesel cars after a government
investigation found it had flouted local pollution limits, the latest blow to a
company that has admitted to cheating emission tests.
India eyes steady steps, not "big bang", towards freer rupee
India is taking steady steps towards an increasingly free currency, Reserve
Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday, but it will avoid a "big
bang" liberalisation.
India's Rajan expects banks to clean up bad loans by March 2017
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday he expects bad
debt-burdened banks to clean up their balance sheets by March 2017, warning the
central bank would monitor whether concessions made to lenders were being
misused.
China leaves India trailing in race for reserve currency status
China's accession to the International Monetary Fund's elite has left behind
India, whose cautious approach to liberalisation means the rupee is unlikely to
be a viable candidate for reserve currency status for at least a decade.
India restores federal funding for AIDS programme after criticism
India will fully fund its AIDS control programme federally, the health
minister said on Tuesday, restoring support months after it was criticised for
slashing its contribution and asking individual states to fill the gap.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China needs more users for "freely usable" yuan after IMF nod
The International Monetary Fund's decision to add China's yuan to its
reserves basket is a triumph for Beijing, but the fund's verdict that the
currency met its "freely usable" test will have little financial impact unless
Beijing recruits more users.
Chinese banks miss out on the party as Asian M&As pass $1 trillion mark
A surge in Chinese cross-border technology and telecoms deals has helped
mergers and acquisitions in Asia Pacific cross $1 trillion for the first time
but mainland banks are missing out on the payoffs as they badly trail global
rivals in advisory work.
Puerto Rico avoids second default, but future payments uncertain
Puerto Rico made a crucial debt payment on Tuesday but warned that its
deteriorating finances could trigger future defaults, as the governor granted
the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,000.50, up 0.28 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar amid
lack of major cues, but could strengthen as the session progresses tracking
possible gains in local shares.
Indian government bonds are likely to extend gains in early trade, after
the nation's central bank yesterday said it would retain an ``accommodative''
stance on monetary policy after keeping interest rates unchanged as expected.
The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade
in a 7.68 percent -7.73 percent range
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks started December stronger on Tuesday as health and consumer
shares bounced back while auto sales suggested upbeat growth in November.
Asian stocks stuttered in early trade after downbeat U.S. manufacturing
data raised concerns about the health of the world's biggest economy, while the
dollar retreated from 8-1/2-month highs.
The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early, having retreated from a
multi-month peak as bulls got cold feet after U.S. manufacturing contracted in
November for the first time in three years.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields touching
near one-month lows after data showed that U.S. factory activity fell in
November to the lowest level in six years.
Crude prices dipped in early Asian trading hours as U.S. stockpiles rose
against expectations, compounding a glut that is seeing hundreds of thousands
barrels of oil being produced every day in excess of demand..
Gold ticked up for a third session, buoyed by short covering following a
dip in the dollar and soft U.S. manufacturing data.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.45/66.48 December 1 -$16.1 mln $62.87 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -$645.53 mln $62.87 mln
Year-to-date $9.49 bln $9.55 bln
