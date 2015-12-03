To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 a.m.: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and CBDT Chairman A.K. Jain at an event. 10:00 a.m.: Steel and Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a CII conference. 11:00 a.m.: Winter session of Parliament continues. 4:00 p.m.: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia at a discussion on "WTO and India: The Road Ahead to Nairobi Ministerial". GMF: ASIA - COMMODITIES FOCUS- Gavin Wendt, Founding Director & Senior Resource Analyst, MineLife will join us at 1000 IST to give his outlook on energy markets and commodities - metals and precious metals - for 2016. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Record rains flood south Indian state; more to come The heaviest rainfall in over a century caused massive flooding across the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, driving thousands from their homes, shutting auto factories and paralysing the airport in the state capital Chennai.  Canada's Sun Life to raise stake in Indian insurance joint venture Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc signalled the significance of the fast growing Indian insurance market by revealing plans on Wednesday to increase its stake in life insurance joint venture Birla Sun Life Insurance, to 49 percent.  India to ban old trucks as cities choke on dirty air India will force all commercial trucks more than 15 years old off the road from April and is reviewing how it checks vehicle emissions, a senior transport official said, as the government tries to curb soaring urban air pollution.  India cenbank to buy up to 100 bln rupees of govt bonds via OMO on Dec. 7 Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it will buy up to 100 billion rupees of government bonds on Dec. 7 through open market operations to inject cash into the banking system, its first purchases from markets since Oct 28.  India's Chennai Petroleum may shut refinery crude unit after floods India's Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd may shut one of the three crude units at its 210,000 barrels per day Manali refinery in the flood-hit southern Tamil Nadu state, Managing Director Gautam Roy told Reuters on Wednesday.  India's Tata signs up China's ICBC for financial services Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, said on Wednesday it had signed up Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd to provide it with a host of banking services. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Shooting rampage in California leaves 14 dead, 17 wounded Gunmen opened fire on a holiday party on Wednesday at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 17 others, then fled the scene, triggering an intense manhunt and a shootout with police, authorities said.  Fed's Yellen says 'looking forward' to day of first rate rise in decade Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate rise that will be seen as a testament to the economy's recovery from recession.  China's Xinhua says U.S. OPM hack was not state-sponsored China's official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday an investigation into a massive U.S. computer breach last year that compromised data on more than 22 million federal workers found that the hacking attack was criminal, not state-sponsored. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,921, down 0.44 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the dollar, in line with most Asian peers, after hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen renewed bets for a rate hike this month, boosting demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds are likely to jump after the central bank announced its first open market purchase of bonds in the current financial year, in a bid to infuse cash into the banking system. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.68 percent-7.74 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday after hawkish comments from Janet Yellen boosted expectations of an interest rate hike, and oil dipped below $40 a barrel.  Asian stocks slipped and the dollar advanced after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the case for an interest rate hike later this month.  The euro hovered near a 7-1/2-month low against the dollar as investors braced for the European Central Bank to roll out more stimulus, giving an extra boost to the U.S. currency after it scaled new heights on the prospect of a Federal Reserve rate hike.  Prices of U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she was "looking forward" to a U.S. interest rate hike.  Crude prices turned positive after falling more than 4 percent a day earlier on an unexpected rise in U.S. stockpiles, and as traders dismissed the possibility of OPEC stemming oversupply by cutting production.  Gold languished close to a near-six-year low after comments from Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen boosted expectations of a U.S. rate hike this month, while the strength in the dollar also weighed on the metal. 