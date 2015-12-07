To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at World Energy Policy summit. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. COMMODITIES FOCUS: With the last OPEC meeting of 2015 out of the way, Gavin Wendt, Founding Director & Senior Resource Analyst, MineLife will join us at 1500 IST to give his outlook on energy markets along with other commodities - metals and precious metals - for 2016. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Fuelling its growth with coal, India champions the poor in Paris India's hardline position in global climate talks has made it a potential villain for Western nations as it warns that its greenhouse emissions, mostly from burning dirty coal, may keep rising past the middle of the century.  In India, corporate transparency comes with puzzling questions Indian regulators have launched an unprecedented drive to boost corporate transparency, bombarding firms with disclosure demands, but clumsy execution has created suspicions of a box-ticking exercise that may not entirely achieve its aim.  In India, Modi mocked and state leader heckled after floods One of India's most powerful politicians, a former movie star called "Amma" or "Mother" by her followers, is being heckled and abused for going missing in action after floods swept the capital of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which she rules.  HDFC Bank sees green shoots as Indian companies borrow again HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market value, said it is beginning to see "green shoots" in corporate loan growth, as companies begin to borrow and spend again after almost two years of reining in.  Prospects for India's landmark tax reform brighten as panel backs lower rate India's proposed sales tax edged closer to approval on Friday after a government-appointed panel backed the lower rate and simpler structure that the opposition Congress party had demanded.  Iran to sign $3 billion gas contract with consortium of Indian companies Iran has agreed a $3 billion contract with a consortium of Indian companies to develop the Farzad B gas field in the Persian Gulf, according to the Mehr news agency.  Essar Oil to delist at floor price of 146.05/share Essar Oil Ltd, India's second=biggest private refiner, has set a floor price of 146.05 rupees ($2.19) a share to buy out minority shareholders, the company said in a public notice.  GMR to raise $300 mln from Kuwait sovereign fund India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Friday it is raising $300 million from Kuwait Investment Authority by selling foreign currency convertible bonds due in 2075. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Obama acknowledges Americans' fear of terrorism but vows to overcome threat President Barack Obama vowed on Sunday to hunt down anyone plotting militant attacks against the United States as he sought to reassure Americans after a deadly California shooting rampage that has raised new questions about U.S. defenses against homegrown extremism.  Japan manufacturers' mood up, sign of gradual recovery from recession -Reuters Tankan Confidence among Japanese manufacturers bounced in December for the first time in four months and it is seen inching up ahead, a Reuters poll found, suggesting the economy is slowly emerging from a recession.  Knife attacker slashes man in London "terrorist incident" A knife attacker slashed a man at an east London metro station, reportedly screaming "This is for Syria!", in what police described as a terrorist incident, prompting a senior minister to urge Britons on Sunday not to be intimidated. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,866.00, up 0.59 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the U.S. dollar, but could weaken as the session progresses tracking gains in dollar after an upbeat jobs data in the world's largest economy boosted chances of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower, after the latest U.S. economic data increased chances of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.74 percent-7.79 percent range GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Friday as U.S. jobs data suggested the economy was strong enough to sustain a Federal Reserve rate hike this month.  Asian share markets bounced after Wall Street welcomed an upbeat U.S. jobs report that suggested the world's biggest economy was well placed to handle an expected first increase in interest rates in almost a decade.  The dollar steadied on Monday, having recovered a bit of ground late last week after upbeat payrolls data bolstered the case for an imminent hike in U.S. interest rates.  Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday with investors caught between a stronger-than-expected November jobs report that built the case for an interest rate hike and a drop in oil prices after OPEC surprisingly raised its production ceiling.  Oil prices fell on Friday after news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries was planning to maintain its production near record highs despite depressed prices, as OPEC continued to guard its share of an oversupplied market.  Gold was trading near a three-week high on Monday, boosted by a short-covering rally after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next week. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.67/66.70 December 4 -$261.70 mln -$134.93 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.71 pct Month-to-date -$353.66 mln -$83.42 mln Year-to-date $3.26 bln $9.41 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.7084 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)