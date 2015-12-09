To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:30 am: ICICI Bank MD Chanda Kochhar to speak at an event.
10:00 am: PFRDA Chairman Hemant Contractor to address a conference.
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
4 pm: EPFO Board of Trustees to meet.
6:30 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet.
INDIA TOP NEWS
As India's Rajan tightens screws, banks can still disguise bad debts
A tool provided by India's central bank to help lenders tackle bad debts is
instead helping to camouflage the scale of the problem, evidence of how the
country's banks will struggle to meet an ambitious clean-up target in 16 months'
time.
India's RBI says looking into debt-for-equity swap provision for lenders
India's central bank is looking into a provision it introduced in June to help
lenders managed stressed assets, a Reserve Bank of India deputy governor said on
Tuesday, arguing it was too soon to write off the debt-for-equity swap tool as a
failure.
Indian industry group to launch first physical gold exchange
A bullion association in India is planning to launch the country's first
physical gold trading exchange, in an attempt to bring transparency to the
market for the precious metal in the world's second biggest consumer.
India ready to impose more curbs on steel imports
India is readying to impose more curbs on steel imports, including introducing a
safeguard duty, after a 20 percent import tax failed to contain losses for
producers such as Steel Authority of India.
INTERVIEW-OnePlus to narrowly miss India smartphone sales target
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus will miss its target of selling 1 million
handsets in India in 2015 - its first year in the country - but not by much, a
company executive said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China Nov inflation edges up, produce price deflation endures
China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November, while factories were
plagued by persistent producer price deflation in another sign that Beijing's
year-long easing efforts have yet to restore momentum to a fragile economy.
Trump defends proposed Muslim ban from U.S. as outrage mounts
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his proposal
to ban Muslims from entering the United States, comparing his plan to the World
War Two detainment of Japanese-Americans and others in dismissing growing
outrage from around the world.
Surprise jump in Japan machinery orders eases capex concerns
Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly jumped in October by the most since
March 2014, government data showed on Wednesday, a strong resumption of
investment and helping ease concerns about weakness in capital spending.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,688.50, down 0.40 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, in line
with other Asian currencies, as a slump in oil prices weighed on global equity
indices amid heightened speculations the Federal Reserve will soon raise
interest rates.
Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher, as investors may step
up purchases after prices slumped yesterday. Bets that crude oil prices hovering
near seven-year lows may help ease inflation would also spur demand for debt,
traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is
likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.82 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks fell in a choppy session on Tuesday as lower oil prices
pressured energy stocks for a fifth day and weak Chinese trade data reignited
fears of a global slowdown.
Asian stock markets risked slipping to two-month lows as crumbling oil
prices took a toll on energy and resource shares, with cooling demand from China
putting more pressure on resources-reliant economies.
The currencies of major commodity producers such as Australia and Canada
nursed hefty losses early after suffering big falls in the past two days from a
selloff in oil and bulk commodities.
Yields on U.S. Treasury debt edged higher on Tuesday after falling the
previous two sessions, as oil prices stabilized from the day's low levels, but
sentiment remained cautious with the overall trend in crude suggesting inflation
would remain subdued.
Crude prices found at least temporary support early after the dollar
weakened and China's commodity imports came out surprisingly strong, but
oversupply means prices are expected to remain low for some time.
Gold clung to small overnight gains, supported by softness in the dollar,
but the metal's upside was limited as investors anticipated a Federal Reserve
rate hike next week.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.83/66.86 December 8 -$77.5 mln $14.51 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date -$629.87 mln -$151.18 mln
Year-to-date $2.98 bln $9.34 bln
($1 = 66.73 Indian rupees)
