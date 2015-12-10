To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10.00 am: Special Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha to speak at conference of state governments. 10.30 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha to speak at an event. 11.00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. GMF ASIA - FED FOCUS- Join Oliver Pursche, CEO, Bruderman Brothers and a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, to discuss Fed expectations and the state of the U.S. economy. To join the conversation click on the link here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian inflation seen above 5 pct in Nov, room for more rate cuts narrowing India's retail inflation rate likely rose above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term 5 percent target in November as food prices climbed, leaving little room for more interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll found.  Investors hover as e-tailers boost demand for Indian warehouses Overseas firms including Dutch pension fund manager APG and U.S. buyout group Warburg Pincus are looking to invest in India's warehouses, hoping to cash in on demand for modern and efficient storage space from booming online retailers.  India cbank says intervening in currency futures markets - traders The Reserve Bank of India is intervening in the rupee currency futures market, a senior central bank official told a gathering of bank trainees last week, according to four people briefed on the comments.  Indian temple set to give government's gold scheme a boost One of the most popular temples in India may soon make the first substantial contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan to recycle tonnes of idle bullion to reduce imports and the country's current account deficit.  India's Alkem Laboratories $200 mln IPO fully subscribed - exchanges Indian drugmaker Alkem Laboratories filled the order book for its $200 million initial public offering in the second day of book-building after attracting strong demand from institutional investors, according to exchanges data. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Australian jobs surge by most in 15 years, stir doubts about data Australian employment surged by the most in over 15 years in November and nudged the unemployment rate to a 19-month low, but so stunning was the result that it revived doubts about the reliability of the data.  Chinese investors warm to foreign stocks to shelter from local chill It has taken a slump in the property market, a white-knuckle ride on local shares and a currency devaluation, but China's retail investors are finally taking a serious look at overseas stocks and bonds.  Muslim proposal prompts calls to ban Trump from UK, Israel Israeli politicians and more than 370,000 Britons urged their governments on Wednesday to bar Donald Trump from their countries after the Republican presidential front-runner said Muslims should be denied entry into the United States. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,655.50, up 0.12 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as a recent slump and continued weakness in oil price deepens concerns of a global slowdown. Bets that the Federal Reserve will soon raise interest rates are also likely to damp demand for risk assets.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower, as investors defer purchases ahead of a string of key developments over the next few days including the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.76 percent-7.81 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a choppy session as oil resumed its decline, fuelling investor worries about global economic growth and causing the S&P 500 index to track the move in the commodity.  Asian stocks slipped as weak oil prices continued to feed global growth worries, while the euro held solid gains after a policymaker poured cold water on market expectations of more easing by the European Central Bank.  The euro held on to solid gains early and stayed above the $1.10 big figure after comments from a central banker suggested markets had been expecting too much stimulus from the European Central Bank.  U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday in thin volume, as a fall in oil prices and on the stock market prompted investors to seek safe-haven government bonds.  Crude oil prices edged up early, supported by a fall in U.S. crude inventories after 10 straight weeks of builds, but a global oversupply and cheap oil are still dominating the broader market.  Gold was treading water as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a widely anticipated U.S. rate hike next week, with even a slump in the dollar failing to trigger interest in the metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.88/66.91 December 9 -$78.80 mln -$17.36 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.79 pct Month-to-date -$696.11 mln -$168.54 mln Year-to-date $2.92 bln $9.32 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.83 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)