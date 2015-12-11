To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11.00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 2.00 pm: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant to attend Indo-Japan Innovation seminar. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. 5:30 pm: Government to release October industrial output data. EMEA LIVECHAT - INVESTMENT OUTLOOK with Eric Chaney, chief economist, AXA Group and Head of Research AXA Investment Managers, as he joins us at 3.00 pm IST for a look at the investment landscape as we head into 2016, sharing thoughts on which assets look attractive and which might be better avoided. To join the Global Markets Forum click on the link here INDIA TOP NEWS  India clears Japan's bid for first bullet train ahead of Abe trip India's cabinet has cleared a $14.7 billion Japanese proposal to build its first bullet train line, an Indian government minister and official said on Thursday, one of India's biggest foreign investments in its infrastructure sector.  Indian economy suffers $3 bln loss from recent floods-Aon Benfield India suffered a $3 billion loss to its economy from severe rainfall and flooding in November and early December, reinsurance broker Aon Benfield said in its monthly report on global catastrophes.  India to press for implementation of Bali deal at Nairobi trade talks India will push for implementation of the Bali trade deal at the World Trade Organisation talks in Nairobi next week and remain open on all other "non-binding" issues, its trade minister said on Thursday.  Japanese carmaker Honda to recall 90,210 diesel vehicles in India Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co will recall 90,210 diesel vehicles in India to replace their fuel return pipe, the company's local unit said in a statement on Thursday.  U.S. updates jet-engine technology transfer policy with India The United States has updated its policy on gas-turbine engine technology transfer to India, a move that should lead to expanded cooperation in production and design of jet-engine components, a joint statement said on Thursday.  Talks on Pininfarina sale to Mahindra continue - source Talks on the sale of indebted Italian car designer Pininfarina to Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra are continuing, a Pininfarina source said on Thursday, countering media speculation that a deal was uncertain.  India's Alkem Laboratories $200 mln IPO 44 times subscribed Indian generics drugmaker Alkem Laboratories received orders worth 44 times the number of available shares for its 13.5 billion rupee initial public offering, according to exchange data.  India's Maruti Suzuki to raise car prices from Jan 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the nation's biggest carmaker by sales, plans to raise prices of its cars by up to 20,000 rupees ($300), starting Jan. 1, to offset cost increases and unfavourable foreign exchange rates, a company spokesman said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed to guide on rate hike path with fresh language, forecasts Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen next week has to decide not only whether to raise interest rates for the first time in a decade, but also how to assure markets on the likely path of future rate hikes.  Global climate deal in sight though finance, timing gaps remain The chairman of global climate talks in Paris said on Thursday negotiators were on the cusp of an agreement, despite persistent differences on key issues dividing rich and developing countries in nearly two weeks of talks.  Trump postpones Israel trip amid controversy over Muslim proposal U.S. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday postponed his trip to Israel amid a controversy over his proposal to temporarily bar Muslims from entering the United States. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,695.50, down 0.03 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely fall against the dollar today, in line with most Asian currencies, tracking broad gains in the U.S. currency amid expectations of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve at its monetary policy next week.  Indian government bonds are likely to fall in early trade, as investors await fresh supply of notes through a debt auction later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.77 percent-7.82 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after a three-day decline but sharply pared gains late in the session as oil dropped to near seven-year lows and the strong dollar weighed on sentiment.  Asian shares edged higher but remained on track for a weekly loss as lower crude prices kept markets on edge after a broad rout in commodities heightened fears about receding global growth.  The dollar steadied early, given some breathing space after a recent surge by the euro lost momentum in wake of dovish comments by a policymaker, while profit-taking trimmed some of the big gains the Australian dollar made on a solid domestic jobs report.  U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday, reversing their earlier fall in a generally thin market, bolstered by gains in the stock market as investors awaited a crucial Federal Reserve meeting next week.  U.S. crude prices remained near 2009 lows in early Asian trading as oil output in the Middle East continued to rise despite an existing global glut.  Gold looked set for another muted trading session but was headed for the seventh weekly drop in eight weeks as investors positioned for a looming U.S. rate hike. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.78/66.81 December 10 -$86.80 mln $112.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.78 pct Month-to-date -$763.84 mln -$56.11 mln Year-to-date $2.95 bln $9.34 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.71 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)