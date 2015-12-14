To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 12:00 pm: Government to release November wholesale price inflation data. 5:30 pm: Government to release November consumer price inflation data. 5:30 pm: India to auction unutilised foreign investment limits in government bonds. GMF ASIA - COMMODITIES FOCUS with Clyde Russell, Thomson Reuters Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist. With over-supply continuing to plague most commodities, how do we expect this asset class to perform next year? Clyde will join us 9.30 am IST to share his outlook for commodities in 2016. To join the conversation click on the link here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's industrial output growth hits 5-year high India's industrial output grew at its fastest pace in five years in October, powered by manufacturing, bringing some cheer to investors fretting about a gridlock in parliament that has stalled vital reforms.  Turkmenistan starts work on gas link to Afghanistan, Pakistan, India Turkmenistan on Sunday started work on its part of a natural gas pipeline to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, a $10 billion project designed to reduce its dependence on gas sales to Russia and China.  India to get Japan's bullet train, deepens defence and nuclear ties Japan will provide $12 billion of soft loans to build India's first bullet train, the two nations announced during a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that also yielded deeper defence ties and a plan for civil nuclear cooperation.  India slaps import duties on stainless steel to help local firms India imposed import duties for five years on some stainless steel imports from China, the European Union and the United States on Friday, as the government tries to protect local companies suffering from what it says is unfair competition.  India's RBI says looking at bank powers to tackle stressed assets The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it would look at the way banks use measures intended to help them tackle a crippling bad-debt burden, as concern grows that lenders are using the tools to camouflage troubled loans instead.  Coca-Cola India says may have to shut factories if new sin tax passed The Indian subsidiary of Coca-Cola Co said on Friday it may have to close some bottling plants if the government pushes through a proposal that would subject fizzy drinks to a 40 percent "sin" tax, as part of a broader fiscal overhaul.  Mahindra close to purchase of Italian car designer Pininfarina - sources Mahindra & Mahindra is close to signing a deal to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, the latest purchase of an iconic Italian brand by an Asian company.  Indian metals trader expands reach despite downturn As a global rout in commodities drives metals traders to close up shop or lay off staff, Indian-owned industrial metals firm UD Group is setting out expansion plans, boosting staff and moving into more countries. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China economy shows signs of steadying, more policy support needed China's activity data was stronger than expected in November, with factory output growth picking up to a five-month high, signalling that a flurry of stimulus measures from Beijing may have put a floor under a fragile economy.  For China, climate deal is imperfect but huge step forward For China, the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitter, the global climate accord reached in Paris marked a huge step toward greener growth that safeguards its sovereignty while falling short on funding for cleaner energy.  Brazilians take to streets to demand Rousseff's impeachment Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Sunday to demand President Dilma Rousseff's ouster, but the first nationwide protests since formal impeachment proceedings began were smaller than similar events earlier this year. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,586.50, down 0.91 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee may edge lower against the dollar today, tracking a likely weakness across local and regional share indices. Broad gains in the U.S. currency amid expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this week could also weigh on the domestic unit.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade, as crude oil prices declined further, easing concerns about inflationary pressures. The gains may, however, be capped as a jump in the nation's industrial production may delay future interest rate cuts by the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75 percent-7.80 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending its worst week since August, as plunging crude oil prices compounded investor nervousness on expectations for the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade.  Asian stocks fell, China's yuan hit fresh 4-1/2 year lows as plunging oil prices added to investors' nervousness about riskier assets ahead of an expected U.S. rate rise by the Federal Reserve later in the week.  The dollar, euro and yen got off to a sedate start following a relatively uneventful weekend, but encouraging Chinese data put a small spring in the Aussie's step.  Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasury debt declined to multiweek lows on Friday, as an extended drop in oil prices and weak stock markets spurred investors to seek the relative safety of government bonds.  Crude oil futures slipped in early Asian trade, adding to a slump on Friday following a forecast from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that the global glut of oil is likely to deepen next year.  Gold started off a crucial week on the back foot, as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.13/67.16 December 11 -- -$43.47 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.77 pct Month-to-date -$821.31 mln -$99.79 mln Year-to-date $2.79 bln $9.39 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.71 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)