FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Union Bank of India Head Arun Tiwari to speak at an event. 10:00 am: CCI Chairman Ashok Chawla to speak at an event. 11.00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 3:15 pm: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at an industry event. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. EMEA - FRONTIER MARKETS OUTLOOK- Join Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager, East Capital at 3.30 pm IST to discuss the outlook for Frontier Markets in 2016, with emerging economies under pressure from the strength of the U.S. dollar. INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian carmakers call for comprehensive plan after Delhi smog crackdown India's carmakers and dealers on Thursday called for a clear, nationwide policy to combat air pollution, after a crackdown on diesel cars and trucks in New Delhi, which campaigners have vowed to extend to other cities.  India cenbank announces new rules for how banks can set lending rates India's central bank on Thursday set new rules on how banks can calculate their lending rates, making them more closely based on market rates and removing some of the freedom lenders now enjoy in order to allow quicker transmission of monetary policy.  India's Maruti wins shareholder approval for Gujarat plant Maruti Suzuki India has won shareholder approval to buy its cars from a Gujarat plant to be funded by parent Suzuki Motor Corp 7269.T which will allow the Indian company to invest its surplus cash in other parts of the business.  India's Micromax plans to make all phones locally Indian consumer electronics firm Micromax Informatics will manufacture all of its phones in India by 2018, its co-founder said, as it shifts production from China back home, where costs are becoming cheaper.  Munich Re's Ergo to raise stake in India insurance venture for $169 mln Munich Re's insurance unit Ergo has agreed to buy nearly 23 percent more in its India joint venture with Housing Development Finance Corp for 11.22 billion rupees, in the latest deal in India's insurance sector after foreign ownership rules were eased this year.  India clears purchase of Russian air defence systems-sources India's Defence Acquisition Council has cleared the purchase of five S-400 air defence systems from Russia, two defence ministry sources said on Thursday.  Impact of Fed hike on India should be minimal - chief econ adviser The impact of the U.S. interest rate hike should be minimal in India as the country is relatively well cushioned, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Thursday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  BOJ seen standing pat as markets welcome Fed rates lift-off The U.S. Federal Reserve's widely expected interest rate hike and its pledge to implement monetary tightening gradually removes one source of uncertainty for the Bank of Japan, allowing it to hold off on expanding stimulus at the year's final BOJ rate review.  Chinese firms' profits hit record lows, face harmful deflation - survey China's economy was plagued by pervasive weakness in the fourth quarter, results from a private survey of Chinese firms showed, raising questions about the veracity of stronger than expected official activity data released this month.  Australian tax office names names in multinational avoidance row Australian tax authorities on Thursday took the unprecedented step of publishing the records of hundreds of companies, including Google Inc and Apple Inc, which show they paid little or no tax on their in-country earnings. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,813.00, down 0.60 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the U.S. dollar, as re-emergence of global growth concerns, following the Federal Reserve-led rally, may hurt local share indices.  Indian government bonds are likely to extend their rally for a fourth day, as the Federal Reserve's expected move on interest rates and signal of a gradual monetary tightening continue to spur demand for emerging market assets. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.68 percent-7.73 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks dropped Thursday on persistent concern over faltering global economic growth, led by declines in energy and materials shares, a day after shares had rallied on the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.  Asian shares took their cue from Wall Street and slipped, but were still on track for gains in a week marked by a depreciating yuan in China and the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a decade.  The U.S. dollar stood at its highest in two weeks against a basket of currencies early, having made a decisive move a day after the Federal Reserve delivered a long-awaited hike in interest rates.  Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries extended their rebound, with significant bull-flattening, as investors digested a rate increase by the Federal Reserve and became more skeptical of the central bank's ability to raise rates as much as it would like in 2016.  Crude futures fell in Asian trading on Friday as fresh signs of inventory building and the Federal Reserves rate hike this week kept prices under pressure amid a global glut of oil that shows no sign of abating.  Gold steadied but largely retained losses made a day earlier when the metal suffered its biggest slide in five months after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. rates for the first time in nearly a decade. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.45/66.48 December 17 $96 mln -$77.54 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.73 pct Month-to-date -$850.73 mln -$342.19 mln Year-to-date $2.76 bln $9.16 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.42 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)