FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi to speak at an event. 10:20 am: DIPP Secretary Amitabh Kant to speak at an event. 11.00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD- Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 3:30 pm IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market.To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link here INDIA TOP NEWS  India cuts growth outlook, calls for review of fiscal, monetary targets India slashed its full-year growth forecast on Friday, citing weak global demand and lower farm output, and called for speedier reforms as well as a review of fiscal and monetary policies to resuscitate economic activity.  U.S. FDA warns Sun Pharma over standards at Halol plant India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has been warned by U.S. health regulators for violating manufacturing standards at its Halol plant in India, even as it has been working on fixing issues at the plant for over a year.  Indian state oil firms in talks to buy stake in Siberia oil project - sources Indian Oil Corp and Oil India are in talks with Russia's Rosneft to buy up to a 29 percent stake in a Siberian oil project, two sources said, as New Delhi accelerates a push to secure overseas energy assets.  India and Russia eye nuclear, helicopter deals before Modi's Moscow visit India's prime minister is expected to promote deals for Russian nuclear reactors and military helicopters worth billions of dollars on a trip to Moscow next week, attracted by promises to transfer technology that Western nations have been slow to make.  Mahindra looks at petrol engines after temporary diesel ban Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is developing petrol engines for its existing vehicles after the Supreme Court temporarily banned the sale of large diesel cars in New Delhi to fight toxic smog.  Govt to push for bankruptcy law in Parliament in next 3 days - Jaitley The government will push for a bankruptcy law in parliament in the remaining three days of the winter session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, hoping to end a political deadlock. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed's Williams wants low rates, hot economy in 2016 The Federal Reserve aims to keep the U.S. economy running hot next year to boost the job market and inflation, a top central banker said, and to achieve that goal interest-rate hikes will be slow but will not follow any predictable pattern.  BOJ keeps base money target, fine-tunes stimulus scheme to promote capex The Bank of Japan maintained its money printing drive at the current rate on Friday, but reorganized its massive stimulus program to advance premier Shinzo Abe's plans to prod reticent companies into boosting wages and investment.  Bank of Italy's governor says temper EU bank rescue rules The governor of the Bank of Italy said on Sunday European Union rules on bank rescues should be applied "reasonably" after the BOI came under fire for the failure and rescue of four lenders which wiped out the savings of thousands of retail investors. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,755.00, down 0.19 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, tracking a broad weakness in the dollar, as investors trim greenback positions ahead of holidays.  Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, as crude oil prices hover near seven-year lows, helping ease inflation and paving the way for more monetary easing by the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70-7.75 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday for the second straight day, as concerns, ranging from a decline in crude oil prices to the global response to the Federal Reserve's interest hike, weighed down the market.  Asian share markets got off to a lacklustre start following a dive on Wall Street, though losses were limited by a general lack of investor interest in a holiday-heavy week.  The dollar was steady in Asian trading, as holiday calm replaced the previous week's heavy market action driven by monetary policy moves in the United States and Japan.  Prices on U.S. Treasuries edged up Friday as stocks slipped and on rising investor skepticism over the Federal Reserve's ability to raise interest rates as much as it would like next year.  Brent crude prices fell to their lowest since 2008 on renewed worries over a global oil glut, with production around the world remaining at or near record highs and new supplies looming from Iran and the United States.  Gold steadied, retaining sharp gains from the previous trading session, as weakness in the dollar and equities helped the metal recoup some losses from a U.S. interest rate hike last week. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.18/66.21 December 18 -$1.06 mln -$15.06 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$737.99 mln -$357.25 mln Year-to-date $2.88 bln $9.13 bln ($1 = 66.40 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)