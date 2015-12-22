To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an industry event. 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues. 11:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi at National Payments Corp. of India event. EMEA LIVE CHAT - MACRONOMICS - Join Sean Maloney, chief economist, Finconomics at 3:30 pm IST to discuss how markets are likely to fare in the last trading days of the year and into next year as investors digest last week's signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link here INDIA TOP NEWS  Sun Pharma slumps after U.S. issues new reprimand to India drug industry Shares in India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, skidded more than 7 percent on Monday after U.S. regulators warned of standards violations at a key plant in the latest blow to India's generic drug industry.  Greybull Capital favourite to buy Tata Steel's UK-based unit - sources Investment firm Greybull Capital has emerged as a favourite to buy Tata Steel's struggling UK-based unit, in a move that could offer some relief to Britain's troubled steel sector.  Flipkart denies media report of Accel selling $100 million stake Flipkart on Monday denied a newspaper report that said venture capital firm Accel Partners had sold a small stake in India's biggest online marketplace to sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) for $100 million.  Airbus delays A320neo delivery for Indian airline IndiGo Planemaker Airbus has told Indigo, India's biggest airline by market share, that it will not deliver its new A320neo aircraft on time because of "industrial reasons."  JSPL to resume mining at Australian coal mines - CEO Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) will resume mining coal from two of its stalled projects in Australia as it expects to get regulatory clearances from Canberra soon, its chief executive said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  After fueling $1 trillion Asia deal spree, China's M&A set to hit new heights in 2016 China Inc's outbound acquisitions spree in 2015 helped push Asia-Pacific's annual deal value past $1 trillion for the first time, with 2016 set for a bigger splurge still as Chinese firms buy even more assets abroad to sidestep slowing domestic growth.  Japan govt: stimulus to add 0.6 pct point to GDP over next 3 yrs Japan's government said on Tuesday it expects a stimulus package it approved last week to add around 0.6 percentage point to gross domestic product over the next three years due to gains in consumer spending and capital expenditure.  UK consumers a bit more confident in December, wary about 2016 British consumer morale in December edged up from a six-month low in November, but households remain more worried about the economy than they were at the end of last year, a survey showed on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,836.00, down 0.03 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, tracking gains in other Asian peers, on broad weakness in the greenback in a holiday-shortened week amid possible gains in local equities.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely to extend their fall amid concerns over the federal government's fiscal consolidation plans in a holiday-shortened week, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.75-7.79 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks ended stronger on Monday, helped by bounces in Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in hospital stocks after more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance.  Asian shares took solace from gains on Wall Street and edged higher, though gains were capped by caution over low share trade volume and plunging Brent crude oil prices ahead of this week's holidays.  The dollar steadied against the euro after dipping against the common currency on an inconclusive Spanish election result, while traders looked to U.S. data later in the day for direction.  U.S. long-dated Treasury yields edged higher on Monday after U.S. crude oil prices stabilized somewhat, leading to a marginal rise in inflation expectations, while other Treasury yields were little changed on caution ahead of year-end.  U.S. crude futures jumped away from 2009 lows in early Asian trading as the peak winter month took over as the prompt delivery contract, but milder weather than usual was capping heating demand and the price outlook for early 2016.  Gold retained gains from a two-day rally supported by a slide in the dollar, but a slump in oil prices and uncertainty over the pace of future U.S. interest rate hikes capped the metal's advance. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.26/66.29 December 21 $56.40 mln -$55.31 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.72 pct Month-to-date -$725.53 mln -$412.56 mln Year-to-date $2.89 bln $9.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.35 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)