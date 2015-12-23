(India Morning Call will not be published through the year-end holiday season
from December 25, 2015 to January 1, 2016. Normal service will resume from
January 4, 2016. Season's Greetings and Happy New Year.)
To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to release 2016 Government calendar.
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues.
4:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley delivers I.B. centenary endowment
lecture 2015.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Distressed loan buyers muddy India's bad debt picture
Set up over a decade ago to absorb India's mountain of distressed loans, asset
reconstruction companies have done little to recover cash or relieve a
debt-choked banking system.
Private equity set to extend India surge in 2016 as debt-laden firms
offload assets
Continued asset sales by India's most indebted firms should help private equity
players notch up a bumper 2016 in Asia's third-largest economy, with more and
larger deals sealing a revival begun with record investments this year.
India pharma investors think small as U.S. compliance woes hit
heavyweights
Investors in India's $15 billion pharmaceutical industry are favoring smaller
firms with little or no exposure to the United States, where increasingly tight
regulatory controls have burnt two of the country's biggest drugmakers over the
past month.
India savers in dark over Sahara's latest shadow banking schemes
In 2004, Khitish Kumar Pandey took 10,000 rupees ($150) out of his pension and
put it into a savings plan run by India's embattled Sahara conglomerate. The
Sahara agent told him his money would triple in 10 years.
Reliance Comm and Aircel in talks to merge Indian mobile businesses
Reliance Communications and Aircel have begun talks to combine their wireless
telecom operations to create India's second largest mobile operator as
intensifying competition fuels consolidation in a crowded market.
Tata Steel in talks to sell UK-based unit to Greybull Capital
Britain's troubled steel sector received a boost on Tuesday with news that Tata
Steel is in talks to sell its struggling British-based unit to investment firm
Greybull Capital, according to statements from the two firms.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Consumer, business spending support U.S. third-quarter growth
The U.S. economy grew at a fairly healthy clip in the third quarter as strong
consumer and business spending offset efforts by businesses to reduce an
inventory glut, underscoring its resilience despite a raft of headwinds.
In China's jewellery hub, gold loses sparkle for wary buyers
As Chinese consumers cut back on gold purchases for a second year in a row,
nowhere is the slowdown being felt more than in the country's once-bustling
jewellery manufacturing and retail hub of Shuibei.
Europe's bank rescue rules risk rebounding on governments
New European Union rules on bank rescues, aimed at ending spectacular bailouts
with public money, are already facing a political backlash on worries they may
end up hurting small, unsophisticated investors.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,823.50, up 0.52 percent from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee may edge higher against the U.S. dollar, helped by
potential gains in local share indices. The currency is seen rangebound amid
thin volume, as investors are away for Christmas holidays later this week.
Indian sovereign bonds are likely to open lower as investors may defer
purchases ahead of holidays and the weekend, amid lingering concerns over the
federal government's fiscal consolidation plans. The yield on the benchmark 7.72
percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.74-7.79 percent range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street rallied across the board on Tuesday after oil prices recovered
slightly and data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a fairly healthy clip in
the third quarter.
Asia shares edged higher following a modest bounce on Wall Street, while
the dollar drifted lower and oil found some relief from recent relentless
selling.
The dollar edged down in Asian trading after data overnight painted a
mixed picture of the U.S. economy, with major currency pairs bobbing in narrow
ranges as traders wound down in a holiday-heavy week.
U.S. short-dated yields rose on Tuesday after U.S. economic data supported
views of steady Federal Reserve rate increases next year, while long-dated
yields rose after a recovery in the price of U.S. crude suggested slightly
higher inflation.
U.S. crude oil prices have moved into a premium over internationally
traded Brent as an unexpected drop in American inventories tightened the system,
while global markets still suffer from ballooning oversupply.
Gold drifted in a tight range, holding overnight losses, as investors
awaited cues from the dollar and oil markets in thin pre-holiday trade.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.24/66.27 December 22 $25.50 mln -$52.62 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.77 pct Month-to-date -$682.24 mln -$359.94 mln
Year-to-date $2.93 bln $9.13 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.32 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)