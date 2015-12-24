(India Morning Call will not be published through the year-end holiday season from December 25, 2015 to January 1, 2016. Normal service will resume from January 4, 2016. Season's Greetings and Happy New Year.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India says closing in on Westinghouse deal to build 6 nuclear reactors India expects to seal a contract with Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to build six nuclear reactors in the first half of next year, a senior government official said, in a sign its $150 billion dollar nuclear power programme is getting off the ground.  Weak corporate balance sheets raise risks for India's banks: RBI report Risks to India's banking sector have risen in the last six months, given a deterioration in asset quality and lackluster corporate profit growth, according to a report released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.  Banks see credit pick up as India Inc borrows again India's banks say they expect credit growth to pick up moderately this financial year after falling to an almost two-decade low, as consumer confidence grows and companies resume borrowing to keep plants running and fund new projects.  India delays bankruptcy law, fails to break deadlock on tax Indian lawmakers sent a proposed bankruptcy law for review on Wednesday, closing off a raucous parliament session without transacting any major legislative business including a signature reform on state taxes.  India to launch new crop damage insurance scheme India will launch a new farm crop insurance scheme early next year and use drones and other technologies to assess crop damage, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday, in what could be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first major move to address rural hardship.  Idea Cellular launches 4G ahead of Reliance roll-out Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest mobile phone operator, launched high-speed fourth-generation (4G) mobile phone services across the country's south on Wednesday, beating rival Reliance Jio.  India's Piramal eyes nutrition, cough-cold brands to boost consumer health arm India's Piramal Enterprises Ltd is exploring buying nutritional supplements and cough and cold brands to grow its consumer healthcare business to among the three largest in the country by 2020, a senior executive said.  India's Reliance Infra in advanced talks to sell cement unit for $394 mln - source India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its cement business for 26 billion rupees ($394 million) and a deal could be announced as soon as this week, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan government approves $800 billion budget that aims to spur growth, contain debt Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved on Thursday a record fiscal 2016 budget that counts on higher growth and tax revenue to achieve his aim of reviving the economy and reining in huge public debt.  U.S. manufacturing struggles; rising income brightens outlook New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods fell in November and the prior month's increase was revised sharply lower as the drag on manufacturing from a strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector showed little sign of abating.  China c.bank says to extend onshore yuan trading hours in major reform The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday that it would extend the yuan's trading hours on the Shanghai-based foreign exchange market from Jan. 4, 2016. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rallied for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, propelled by sharp gains in energy stocks as a rebound in oil prices boosted sentiment heading into the Christmas holiday.  Asian shares were higher in early Asian trade, heartened by gains on Wall Street and a recovery in crude oil prices in thin trading ahead of this week's Christmas holiday.  The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start in what is likely to be a languid session with much of the Western world already shuttered for the Christmas and year-end holidays.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, with 30-year yields hitting one-week highs after solid U.S. economic data supported views of a swift pace of Federal Reserve rate increases next year and gains in oil prices suggested higher inflation.  U.S. crude prices continued rising in early trading, headed for an 11 percent rise in the week leading up to Christmas, as the U.S. market tightened on the back of falling supplies and looming exports.  Gold rose only slightly, after two days of losses, as the metal struggled to find direction in thin pre-holiday trade amid conflicting cues from the currency, equities and energy markets. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.15/66.18 December 23 - - 10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date -$589.69 mln - Year-to-date $3.02 bln - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)