FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Finance Minister holds pre-budget consultations with agriculture experts and trade unions. ASIA - ON THE CHARTS - Join Wang Tao, Reuters Market Analyst for Commodities and Energy Technicals at 1:00 pm as he discusses his 2016 technical outlook for commodities and energy. INDIA TOP NEWS  For India IPOs, 2016 promises to be best year in 6 on profit growth, reforms Indian IPOs are set to raise more than $5 billion in 2016, a six-year high, as corporate profit growth and a pickup in the economy drive investor demand for equities and lure firms such as Vodafone's local unit to list.  India to tighten rules for credit cooperatives to protect investors-official India will crack down on errant financial firms that raise funds, mainly from millions of rural poor customers, through loosely regulated credit cooperative societies, a senior official in the agriculture ministry said.  India raises excise duties on diesel, petrol India on Saturday raised excise duty on diesel by 2 rupees a litre and on petrol by 37 paise per litre, local media reported.  Next parliament session can break tax deadlock: Arun Jaitley Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday the upcoming budget session of parliament would be crucial for the passage of the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) that has been blocked in two successive sessions. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed's new rate-hike tools passed key test, Fischer says New financial tools meant to help the Federal Reserve pull off its historic interest rate hike last month have worked, easing some internal concerns at the U.S. central bank, the Fed's vice chairman said on Sunday.  China Dec factory activity shrinks for 10th month-Caixin PMI China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight month in December, and at a sharper pace than in November, a private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world's second-largest economy will enter 2016 on steadier footing.  Japan central bank turns activist investor to revive economy Japan's central bank, which dominates the domestic bond market, has begun to call the shots in the equity market as well -- to the point where asset managers are looking to design investment funds with the Bank of Japan in mind. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,916.50, down 0.38 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, in line with Asian peers, as weak global equities, poor Chinese data and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East may hurt demand for risk assets.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely to edge higher, as some investors may step up purchases anticipating fresh foreign fund inflows into debt, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.70-7.75 percent range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street dropped on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 marginally lower for a year marked by record highs as well as a major selloff.  Asian shares and currencies fell on the first day of trading in 2016 after China factory activity contracted and the yuan weakened, while oil prices jumped as much as 3 percent on rising tensions in the Middle East.  The dollar fell to a 10-week low against the yen as sliding equities and rising tension in the Middle East added bids to the safe-haven Japanese currency.  U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday to end the year higher than expected by many investors and with the yield curve flatter than in 2014.  Oil prices jumped over 2 percent in the first trading hours of 2016 as relations between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran deteriorated following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric.  Gold inched up, bolstered by a jump in oil prices and safe-haven bids from rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.20/66.23 January 1 $34.40 mln - 10-yr bond 7.73 pct Month-to-date -$252.05 mln - yield Year-to-date $3.27 bln -$41.12 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.14 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)