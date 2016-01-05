To access the newsletter, click on the link: here 2015 OVERVIEW The M&A volume rose 40.8 percent over last year to a record level in 2015, with close to 40,000 deals announced, according to Thomson Reuters data. Click on the link here&A.pdf for an overview of 2015 M&A activity. 2016 PREVIEW - GLOBAL STOCKS Reuters polled around 300 equity analysts and fund managers in the month of December for their views on the outlook for major global stock markets. Click on the link here to access a compilation of these reports. FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Allahabad Bank chairman Rakesh Sethi at Lux Industries listing event at BSE. 9:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at foundation day event of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. BREAKINGVIEWS EXPRESS - Join our Breakingviews editors at 4:30 pm to talk about the top stories of the day. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Barclays to shut Indian equities in costs drive - sources Barclays Plc is to close its Indian equities business as part of efforts to cut costs and boost profit, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said on Monday.  Drought-hit Indian farmers seek support in federal budget India needs to increase budgetary allocations for irrigation projects and offer higher procurement prices for crops to support farmers hit by two years of drought, farmer associations said on Monday.  Foreign investors bid aggressively for govt bonds Foreign investors showed strong interest in Indian government debt at an auction on Monday, bidding at a sharply higher price than at the last auction two weeks ago, despite a weak start to the new year for Asian markets.  Wipro names Neemuchwala new chief executive Wipro Ltd has named Abidali Neemuchwala as its new chief executive, as India's third-largest software services exporter looks to regain market share from larger local outsourcing competitors.  TCS joins auction for Dell's Perot Systems - sources Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has joined the bidding process for Perot Systems, an IT management business of Dell Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.  Goldman Sachs invests $66 million in Indian hotel firm Samhi: statement Goldman Sachs has invested 4.4 billion rupees ($66 million) for a significant minority stake in Indian hotel investment and development firm Samhi Hotels, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  U.S. factory, construction data point to tepid growth U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December as lower oil prices undercut spending in the energy sector while construction spending fell in November for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years, suggesting the economy ended 2015 with less momentum.  China stocks fall at market open after Monday crash China stocks opened lower on Tuesday, the day after a 7 percent plunge in mainlaind shares roiled global markets and caused domestic trade to be suspended.  Fed's Williams says number of rate hikes in 2016 doesn't matter The overall trajectory of U.S. interest-rate increases over several years matters more than the exact number of rate hikes this year, San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,831.50, up 0.37 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the U.S. dollar, in line with most Asian currencies, tracking probable gains in local share indices as risk aversion from global uncertainties will likely subside, traders said.  Indian sovereign bonds are likely to edge higher, as the central bank's move to sell a new 10-year paper this week will spur demand, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.68-7.74 percent range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks began 2016 sharply lower on Monday, with the Dow marking its worst start to a year since 2008, after weak Chinese economic data fanned fears of a global slowdown.  Asian share markets struggled to stabilise as Chinese stocks bounced from a shaky start, offering hope that Monday's plunge was a flash in the pan.  The yen stood tall against the dollar and euro as a continuing selloff in global equities suppressed investor appetite for risk and kept the safe-haven yen in demand.  U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with benchmark yields hitting nearly two-week lows after a tumble in Chinese shares fueled worries over global growth and drove demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt.  Oil prices edged up after a volatile session the previous day, with the impact of tension in the Middle East offset by worries over global economic growth.  Gold added to an overnight surge in prices, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a global stock market rout triggered safe-haven bids for the metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.59/66.62 January 4 -$10.03 mln -$28.07 10-yr bond 7.72 pct Month-to-date - -$69.19 yield Year-to-date - -