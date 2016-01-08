To access the newsletter, click on the link:
2015 OVERVIEW
The M&A volume rose 40.8 percent over last year to a record level in 2015, with
close to 40,000 deals announced, according to Thomson Reuters data.
link here&A.pdf
for an overview of 2015 M&A activity.
2016 PREVIEW - GLOBAL STOCKS
Reuters polled around 300 equity analysts and fund managers in the month of
December for their views on the outlook for major global stock markets.
the link here
to access a compilation of these reports.
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Arcil Chief Executive Vinayak Bahuguna to brief media on recent
developments in Indian asset reconstruction industry.
2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to brief media on first meeting
of Council for Trade Development and Promotion.
3:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to speak at national conference on
sustainable agriculture and farmers welfare.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data.
THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan as he goes through
the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 4:30 pm IST.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Congress party rebuffs idea of GST breakthrough after govt raises hopes
The Congress party on Thursday rebuffed suggestions of a breakthrough on a
landmark tax reform, hours after the government said it had accepted the demands
set by the main opposition party to back the measure.
Indian lawmakers, health officials spar over tobacco pack warnings
A parliamentary panel in India reviewing whether to put larger health warnings
on cigarette packets has asked the health ministry for evidence to show that
such a move would cut tobacco consumption, according to documents reviewed by
Reuters.
India's 2015 Iran oil imports fall by a quarter - trade
India's oil imports from Iran fell by about a quarter in 2015 as refiners slowed
purchases early in the year to keep imports within the limits of sanctions,
preliminary tanker arrival data obtained by Reuters shows.
India mulls part stake sale in Axis Bank - Bloomberg TV
The government is mulling selling part of its stake in the nation's
third-biggest private sector lender, Axis Bank, Bloomberg TV reported on
Thursday.
Govt asks state-run firms to pay higher dividends
The government has asked state-run firms to pay dividends of at least 30 percent
of their profits after tax or their equity, whichever is greater, as part of
efforts to curb the budget deficit.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
China stocks rise 2 pct at market open after Beijing turns off circuit
breakers
China's major stock indexes rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Friday
after Beijing deactivated a circuit breaker mechanism blamed for aggravating
market crashes this week.
Euro zone economic sentiment improves as unemployment falls
Euro zone economic sentiment unexpectedly improved in December as unemployment
continued its decline in the previous month, data from the European Union's
statistics office and the European Commission showed.
Fed leans on big balance sheet to soften rate hike impact
Federal Reserve policymakers appear to have succeeded in their push last month
to convince investors the central bank will hold on to its $4.5-trillion
portfolio at least until next year, a Fed survey showed on Thursday.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,567, down 0.07 percent from
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, in line
with most Asian peers, after the People's Bank of China set a higher yuan
guidance rate that helped underpin global risk appetite. However, any sustained
weakness in local shares could weigh on the currency.
Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade amid
expectations of strong demand at a weekly auction that includes sale of a new
10-year paper. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is
likely to trade in a 7.72-7.76 percent range today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks sold off further on Thursday, giving the Dow and S&P 500 their
worst four-day starts to a year ever, dragged down by another drop in Chinese
equities and oil prices at 12-year lows.
Asian shares are on course to post their biggest weekly fall in more than
four years as investors dumped risk assets on fears over China's economy and its
turbulent financial markets.
The euro and yen held on to solid gains early, having enjoyed a
short-covering rally as heightened risk aversion took a heavy toll on commodity
currencies such as the Australian dollar.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday on concerns that
weakness in Chinese equities could have negative implications for global
economic growth and after a drop in oil prices suggested a lack of inflationary
pressures.
U.S. crude futures inched up early but remained near 12-year lows as
financial market unrest in China rattled investors already concerned about a
world glut in oil.
Gold hit a fresh nine-week high above $1,100 an ounce, as investors
sprinted to safe-haven assets due to jitters over the Chinese economy and
tumbling stock markets.
MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.91/66.94 January 7 -$15.75 mln $445.69 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.74 pct Month-to-date -$97.98 mln $265.67 mln
Year-to-date - -
($1 = 66.93 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)