FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to speak at ASSOCHAM's foundation day. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister holds pre-budget consultations with representatives of banking and financial institutions. 5:30 pm: Government to release December consumer price inflation data and November industrial output data. ASIA - MARKETS OUTLOOK- With Hans Goetti, Chief Strategist Middle East & Asia, Banque Internationale A Luxembourg. He is a well-known name in the investment community. He's tracks assets across stocks and commodities, and will join us at 1130 IST to give his outlook for markets in 2016. INDIA TOP NEWS  India's retail inflation probably edged up for fifth month in Dec India's consumer inflation probably edged up for the fifth straight month in December, driven by higher food prices, complicating the central bank's task of steering monetary policy at a time of international deflation.  India IT firms may raise fees to counter dearer U.S. visas India's export-driven IT outsourcing firms are likely to raise client fees and process more work from their centres in India to cushion the impact of an increase in fees for work visas in the United States, their top market, investors said.  India's Flipkart rejigs top management ahead of possible IPO India's biggest e-commerce company Flipkart's chief executive and co-founder, Sachin Bansal, will step down and be succeeded by its other co-founder Binny Bansal, in a move viewed by some as a step towards a stock market listing.  INTERVIEW-Jeep ready to start sales in India, brand CEO says Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Chief Executive Mike Manley on Monday said the SUV brand will announce next month its first sales in India, where volumes will be low for the first few years.  India says closing in on French fighter plane deal India and France are close to a deal to buy 36 combat planes from Dassault, India's defence minister said on Monday, after months of wrangling over price and other terms of the sale.  India regulator tightens investment caps for debt funds India's market regulator on Monday lowered the amount of corporate debt that mutual funds can hold in individual companies and sectors to prevent investors from potentially damaging over-exposure.  India's Essar Oil offers ultra-low sulphur diesel in rare move - traders India's Essar Oil Ltd has offered ultra-low sulphur diesel for a mini-term contract in a rare sale of the clean fuel, traders said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Don't blame the economy for China's latest market meltdown A renewed plunge in Chinese stock markets has stoked concerns among global investors about the health of the world's second-biggest economy, but there is little evidence that the outlook for China has darkened dramatically in recent weeks.  North Korea overcomes poverty, sanctions with cut-price nukes North Korea has developed a nuclear weapons programme despite poverty and international sanctions, using home-grown technology and virtually free labour to cut costs, experts said.  Clinton seeks surcharge tax on wealthiest tier of Americans U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday proposed a 4 percent tax on the wealthiest sliver of taxpayers who earn more than $5 million per year. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,567.50, down 0.23 percent from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the U.S. dollar, as a persistent decline in crude oil prices weighs on investors, while China-induced worries recede.  Indian government bonds are likely to decline, as investors await retail inflation data for December amid a supply of fresh notes from states, traders said. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.73 percent-7.78 percent range. GLOBAL MARKETS  The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session up slightly on Monday in a late turnaround, but a drop in biotechs and energy shares kept a lid on the market.  Asian stocks held near four-year lows and crude oil prices approached a 20 percent drop in less than two weeks as investors worried over the extent of China's economic slowdown and its impact on emerging markets.  The dollar enjoyed some respite from recent volatility as it stuck to overnight levels in early Asian trade, holding above a more than four-month low against the yen and not far from a 5-1/2-year high against sterling.  Yields on U.S. Treasuries inched higher in volatile trading on Monday as falling oil prices and concerns over global growth drove stocks lower for much of the day, increasing investor appetite for safe haven U.S. government debt maturing between two and five years.  Crude oil prices continued a relentless dive early approaching a 20 percent drop since the beginning of the year as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts and traders bet on further price falls.  Gold edged higher, snapping two sessions of decline, as concerns over China's economic growth and pressure on stock markets rekindled the safe-haven status of the precious metal. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.84/66.87 January 11 -$197.30 mln $10.63 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.75 pct Month-to-date -$340.72 mln $378.06 mln Year-to-date -- --